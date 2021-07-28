Parade of Homes returns to Pickerington

New this year: the Parade of Homes is coming to you! The annual Parade is back with a new format after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19.

Presented by the BIA of Central Ohio, the new format offers more homes to tour in more communities than ever before. And, for the first time, homes in a variety of price points, sizes and styles will be available to explore – at no charge.

Rather than one street featuring newly constructed houses in a designated development, the new plan showcases homes throughout central Ohio, along with a user-friendly digital component available before, during and after the Parade.

“For nearly 70 years the Parade of Homes has been the cornerstone event of central Ohio’s homebuilding community. The new format connects more homebuyers with builders and associates spotlighting the best design and new trends in the industry,” says John Melchi, executive director, BIA of Central Ohio.

Create your own tours based on a convenient time, neighborhood, school district, price, square footage, builder and more. There are nearly 60 new construction homes, 20 builders, dream homes (valued $1,000,000+) and feature developments included.

This is the first time since the 2003 Parade at Shawnee Crossing that Pickerington homes are featured.

In addition to four homes in Pickerington, several more are in nearby Canal Winchester, Obetz, Lockbourne and Blacklick. One of the Dream Homes is located a short drive away in Carroll. There is a minimal fee to tour the Dream Homes. Check the BIA Parade website, www.biaparade.com, for specifics.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Pickerington Magazine, partnered with the BIA to produce the Official Event Guide for the 2021 Parade. Event Guides are available at Parade homes and a digital version with all tour home addresses and details can be accessed on www.CitySceneColumbus.com.

The Parade spans three weekends Thursday through Sunday beginning Sept. 23. Plan a day, or two or three, to explore your community and others throughout central Ohio. Be inspired!