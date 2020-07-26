Pandemic reveals greater need for animal food pantry

It’s a difficult time for all of us, but especially for older adults and other at-risk populations in central Ohio and beyond.

The COVID-19 restrictions have kept us from spending time freely with our friends and family for the past few months, but it’s more important for older adults to stay indoors and socially distant from others because they are at an increased risk of life-threatening symptoms.

Staying isolated can be difficult, scary and lonely, but with a furry friend, that doesn’t have to be the case.

The Food Pantry for Animals, Pickerington has been providing resources since 2013 to help area older adults who may be unable to pay for or go out to get the proper food and supplies for their pets.

“We help [older adults] keep the pets that they have so that they do not have to be surrendered or die due to a lack of food and supplies being available to the owner,” says Tricia Gerencser, founder of the food pantry.

This was common before the COVID-19 outbreak, but since then, many have lost their jobs or the ability to safely leave their homes because of the pandemic. Many people have fallen on hard times and may be struggling to provide for themselves, let alone their pets.

“Those on hard times have suffered, particularly lately, because they are not aware that there are places like us in Pickerington that are available for temporary assistance,” Gerencser says. “COVID has shown us that many people don’t know we’re here to help.”

There are many resources out there like food pantries and other charities that are meant to help with the well being of humans during hard times, but if the human is in need, it’s likely that their animal companion is, too. Few organizations are designed for animals’ specific needs, and that’s where Gerencser’s team steps in.

“We provide the food and supplies for the animals of senior citizens because it’s important for senior citizens to keep their companion animal, especially in times of crisis and during self- isolation,” Gerencser said. “Usually, their animal is their only link to socialization, so it’s really essential for the mental health of the seniors who come to us.”

The Food Pantry for Animals, Pickerington started back in 2013 by Gerencser, who was inspired by one of her neighbors.

“One evening I visited my neighbor with a casserole for her, and that was when I was able to see how tight her monthly budget was,” Gerencser says. “She told me that some weeks she would share her own food with her pet in order to make it to the end of the month. The light went on that she can’t be the only one in that situation, so I wanted to help.”

While it’s of vital importance to meet the needs of older adults, the health of their animal companion is often tied directly to their own health.

“It’s very common for many senior citizens to have their animal be the only other companion that they can talk to, that accepts them unconditionally,” Gerencser says. “This is important emotionally and spiritually. For some of these seniors, it could be the only reason they get up in the morning.”

Without the right help, older adults may feel the pressure to surrender their animal or to sacrifice their own needs so their pet’s needs are met. Gerencser’s goal is to ensure that doesn’t happen in Pickerington, especially during the pandemic.

“A lot of people might know that there’s resources for them in the community if they need it, but not as many know that there’s resources for their animals as well,” Gerencser says. “It breaks my heart that someone could lose their animal, so we want people to know that we’re here to help, particularly during this pandemic, where more people might need assistance.”

Emily Real is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.