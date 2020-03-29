Officer Mercedes Gavins fights “like a girl”

When most children imagine their dream job, they think of professional athletes, musicians and even YouTubers. For Officer Mercedes Gavins, who now serves the Pickerington Police Department, her childhood idea of a dream job included a blue uniform, a badge and a chance to serve her community.

She achieved this dream in 2015 and is now a vital part of the PPD. Additionally, she is a role model for girls and young women who dream of a career in law enforcement where they might feel it’s not realistic or attainable.

“I salute all my sisters in blue and I pray for their safety every day; I pray for the safety of my brothers in blue as well,” Gavins says. “I am very thankful that my brothers here at PPD have accepted me with open arms and play no games when it comes to my safety.”

For young women who want to follow in her footsteps, Gavins has some words of wisdom.

“Do it. Fight like a girl,” she says. “Literally, since the academy, I’ve been told, ‘You’re too small. You’re too short. We’re worried about you on the field.’ I’ve proven myself. Now, they’d rather fight with me than fight with some of the others. I don’t want anyone to feel discouraged because they’re in a male-dominated field.”

Gavins certainly has proven herself – enough to be awarded the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office STAR award in October 2019. The STAR award represents Selflessness, Teamwork, Accountability and Respect. It’s presented to an officer who goes above and beyond for the residents within their jurisdiction and central Ohio.

“Receiving the STAR award was not only a big accomplishment for me, but also for others as well,” Gavins says. “For the little girl who has never seen an officer that looks like her succeeding in her field of interest, for females in law enforcement as a whole to show we are just as strong and influential in this line of work. Also, for the younger generation. I’m one of the youngest officers here at the PPD and I want to help bridge the generational gap, especially with all the negatives the media portrays of law enforcement.”

Winning the award was a monumental landmark, but for Gavins, it’s the smaller moments in her day-to-day routine that are the greatest rewards of all.

On Halloween, Gavins likes handing out candy to trick-or-treaters and seeing the kids dressed up as officers. It’s heartening to know that the officers are their heroes.

“I’m their Batman or Wonder Woman,” Gavins says.

Her role also gives her an opportunity to connect more with community members.

“I also like being the officer that, on slow days, I can stop down at the park or pull up on a group of kids playing basketball in their driveway and take the time to play ball, catch, dance, et cetera, with them,” she says. “It builds a bond and a sense of security for both me and them, so later when I see them in situations, they recognize me and they feel comfortable to speak to me because we’ve built a rapport or they’ve heard from their friends that ‘she’s the cool one.’ Not only that, but it creates a level of respect between us.”

Gavins takes pride in her accomplishments at the PPD. She is dedicated to her fitness and uses that passion to help relieve the stresses of the job. She believes that having a nice, clean-pressed uniform, polished boots and a good physical stature says, “This officer means business.”

An example of a serious situation is an OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence) checkpoint, which Gavins is bringing back to Pickerington with the blessing of her chief and command staff. She will be working personally with the command staff of the State Highway Patrol of Fairfield County to orchestrate the entire operation from the ground up.

“When you feel like it’s home, you want to protect it,” Gavins says.

Keeping the roads safe has been a goal of hers for quite some time.

“I remember watching a video in the police academy of an intoxicated driver and thinking to myself that there is no way someone could and would be that intoxicated and drive a vehicle,” Gavins recalls, “but after being on the job and actually seeing these things firsthand, it has been a huge eye opener and further drives me to do my part in protecting my community, which ties into what makes Pickerington feel like home.”

Gavins appreciates how accepting the community and department has been, and hopes that her example will encourage young women to follow their own dreams.

“Behind every strong man is an even stronger woman,” she says, “and sometimes it takes a woman to get the job done. I wouldn’t change my decision to wear my badge for anything.”

Caitlyn Blair is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.