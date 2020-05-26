News and Information from Violet Township

A Meal at The Firehouse

Unfortunately, meals are never promised at the firehouse because the job comes first.

Emergency calls happen and often the grocery shopping, meal preparation and consumptionof the meal is delayed. Firefighters and staff are regularly seen walking through the local grocery store and dashing out before they’ve finished their shopping. Once they complete the call, they return to the grocery store, find their grocery cart, and finish like they’ve never left the store.

The meals vary depending on two things: who is cooking and what is on sale at the grocery store. The work schedule is a 24-hour shift, so firefighters and staff must rely on eating lunch and dinner at the fire station. In central Ohio, the average daily meal ranges from $10 to $15 per person. That money comes out of the workers pocket and is collected by the cook. Firefighters prefer making their meals from scratch since it’s an opportunity to build relationships, bond asa family and learn to work together. The Violet Township Fire Department spends 33 percent of their lives together. Many holidays are spent away from families and many times they witness horrible events together. Meals become a time to come together as one family to laugh, joke, discuss the day and give thanks.

The concept of a firehouse meal goes far deeper than eating lunch or dinner together. The time-honored profession carries many traditions. Meals are just one of those traditions. Firefighters cherish the history of the fire service and honor those that came before them. Traditions range from having a Dalmatian as a mascot, the rookie answering the phone, the tolling of the bell, playing bagpipes and pizza Saturday. The Saturday dinner menu seldom varies – it’s pizza, homemade pizza. Each station’s pizza tastes slightly different, but it embodies a time-honored tradition of the firefighting culture.

People who eat together come together. Firefighters come together in all aspects of the job. The Violet Township firefighters unite at fire and EMS scenes, daily trainings, house chores and during meals. Mealtime together feeds their bodies, but it also builds their morale and improves camaraderie. In a job such as firefighting, regularity is rare. Therefore, mealtime can provide that regularity and uphold one of the many traditions in the fire service.

As a side note, the VTFD hopes everyone has stayed healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We truly appreciate the support received from the community, ranging from donations of personal protective equipment to food provided to the crews. We continue to be here for you during this unprecedented time. If you need to contact us with questions, please call 614-837-4123. As always, we are your “Friends for Life.”

Governments Help Businesses During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a unique challenge to us all, as it’s not only a public health crisis, but an economic crisis as well. Small business owners and employees know this too well, as businesses have had to rapidly adapt to ever-changing circumstances over the past few months.

On the road to economic recovery, government will look to play a key part. Townships, cities, counties, and the state and federal governments are equipped with different tools to help employers and employees in this difficult time. Violet Township encourages all members of our community who have been affected by this crisis to reach out to government for questions and assistance, whether it be Violet Township, the City of Pickerington, Fairfield County, the State of Ohio, or various agencies of the federal government. The Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce and other local business organizations can also provide resources and advice for those who may be struggling. We are all here to help, and we’re all in this together.

As bleak as the economic outlook may seem at times, there is always a path forward. Within Violet Township and the City of Pickerington, there have been countless examples of businesses stepping up to help those affected, neighbors helping neighbors, and first responders and essential workers continuing to perform their duties in the most challenging of circumstances. These heroic deeds should continue to inspire all of us as we move forward on the road to economic recovery.

A compendium of resources can be found at www.investwithviolet.com/ covid-19-resources.

Dog Ownership and The Law

While there are many benefits to owning a dog, there are also many responsibilities, including compliance with the law. All dogs three months and older who reside in Fairfield County are required to have a current dog license. A license can be purchased at the Fairfield County Auditor’s office, Fairfield County Shelter or online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/Fairfield. Under Ohio Revised Code – Chapter 955, dogs are required to be confined at all times when outside of its own dwelling. You can accomplish this by the following ways:

Leash

Tether

Adequate fence (so the dog cannot leave your property)

Pen with a closed top

The law is enforced under the jurisdiction of the Fairfield County Dog Warden’s Office. Failure to confine your dog can lead to multiple violations including:

Minor misdemeanor on a first offense up to a fourth-degree misdemeanor based on each subsequent offense

Fines ranging from $25-$100 on a first offense and $75-$250 for each subsequent offense

Mandatory dog obedience training

Possible imprisonment up to 30 days

The court can also mandate an owner to register their dog as “dangerous” or “vicious” that carries even heavier violations and penalties if multiple offenses occur. This includes requiring the owner to obtain liability insurance and up to a fourth-degree felony. The court can also order the dog be humanely put down (at the owner’s expense) based on the seriousness of the person’s injuries.

Dog owners are protected under the law if a dog seriously injures a person who is trespassing or committing a criminal offense such as a burglary, but not if a person is conducting routine activities such as home deliveries or door-to-door sales.