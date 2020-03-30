News and Information from Violet Township

Aquashade – It’s Not Trees Around Your Pond

Ponds and lakes are a frequent sight across the countryside of Violet Township. Whether it’s a traditional farm pond constructed for watering livestock, one designed for recreational activities such as swimming and fishing, or those serving as retention basins for stormwater runoff in the area’s many subdivisions, they almost all share one thing in common: a method for draining excess water into a flowing ditch, creek or stream to prevent the pond from becoming overfull.

This near-constant influx and outflow of water in ponds means owners of private ponds or managers of community ponds must be aware that anything put into the water has a high probability of being transported downstream into regulated waters of the state.

This distinction is important because many people prefer the aesthetics of a weed-free pond and will go to great lengths to kill or remove weeds, often using chemical herbicides or dyes. Most of these treatments are, by design, mixed and suspended in the water for maximum effectiveness. This can become a problem when water carrying a solution of herbicide or discolored by the dye treatment exits the pond and enters a creek or stream. Not only can this potentially harm aquatic organisms and wildlife or livestock that drink the water, but it’s also a violation of Ohio Administrative Code.

Many aquatic herbicides are designed to be fast-acting and have a relatively short lifespan, so applications during periods without precipitation can often limit the risk of them entering waters, but dyes such as Aquashade are expected to stay in solution and keep the water a blue or black color for weeks or even months. Even though these dyes are classified as chemically inert, they do change the color of the water to an extent that is often considered a violation of Ohio’s Water Quality Standards.

One of the criteria of the state’s Water Quality Standards says waters should be “Free from materials entering the waters as a result of human activity producing color, odor or other conditions in such a degree as to create a nuisance.” So, even though the label on the product may indicate no harmful environmental effects, the designed process of discoloring the water might be enough to cause a violation.

We recommend all owners and managers of ponds be aware of all state and federal regulations on water quality before adding or contracting any aquatic chemical treatments. For more information about aquatic weed management, visit www.fairfieldswcd.org and search aquatic weed management.

Community Paramedic Earns National Recognition

Violet Township Fire Department Lt. JD Postage, community paramedic, was honored at the EMS Today Conference in Tampa, Florida on March 3 as one of the 10 EMS Innovators of the year for 2020.

Postage was nominated by ImageTrend, the townships EMS software documentation vendor, for his efforts as a community paramedic in our service area. He was selected as one of the 10 honorees out of hundreds of nominees nationwide. JD was honored at a dinner along with the other EMS Innovators of the year.

Postage was the driving force behind the inception of our Community Paramedic Program in Violet Township. He’s been on the forefront of multiple changes and program additions in our community that serve the needs our residents. He has developed a large contingent of resources that assist this program and our department daily.

Please join us in congratulating Postage on this national recognition and award!

Fire Safety Inspectors Educate Locals

Education is a cornerstone in the fire service both for our personnel and the public. In a past article, the education of our paramedics was discussed, but how does our department educate the public? One of the primary avenues is through our Fire Safety Inspectors (FSI), Lt. Barry Wright and FSI Joe Magerko.

Both Wright and Magerko are certified fire safety inspectors as well as arson investigators. Their main objective is life safety and preservation of property through prevention and education. They perform annual fire safety inspections of all commercial, industrial and educational buildings within Violet Township, ensuring that they meet all necessary Ohio fire codes and regulations. When a fire code violation or failure to adhere to appropriate regulations is identified, the FSI is responsible for addressing these violations. Many of the violations found during inspections can be remedied at the time of inspection after educating the tenant and/or building owner on the specific violations.

Other FSI responsibilities:

Develop and ensure that current and appropriate written fire safety and emergency response procedures/plans are available to staff and firefighters through pre-plans.

Assist/ensure practical evacuation exercises or drills are conducted and remedial actions are implemented.

Ensure that all building tenants maintain clear and illuminated routes to exits for occupant egress in the event of an emergency.

Plan review for new commercial construction and remodels to ensure the required fire safety equipment/access meets state and local requirements.

Perform pre and final inspection and testing of all life safety equipment within new commercial buildings.

Plan review for new residential developments to ensure street widths, turning radius and water supply meets the fire departments requirements and that street names are not duplicated or similar to others within the township.

Residential home fire inspections for adoption and foster parents to provide a fire safe environment for the child.

Respond to fire emergencies and arson crimes, investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

The FSI have a big job within our community. It’s their expertise and knowledge that helps maintain the high level of safety and security we enjoy in our community. For more information or for question clarification, call 614-837-4123.

Save the Date!

Drug Collection/Electronic Recycling/Paper Shredding

Saturday, April 25

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Violet Township Service Center

490 N. Center St.

What to Bring

CRT “tube” (TV/monitors) | $1 per inch

LCD (TV/monitors) | $0.50 per inch

Paper shredding | two box maximum

For more information, visit www.fairfieldswcd.org.

Ohio DNR and Ohio EPA Restrict Open Burns

Ohio Revised Code 1503.18 Ohio DNR Forestry prohibits outdoor open burning and prescribed fires in the months of March, April, May, October and November, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. This includes burning yard waste, trash and debris in a proper burn barrel. Even outside the time and date restrictions, any person conducting a burn must obtain landowner permission, remain with the fire while it’s burning and take all reasonable precautions to prevent the fire from escaping. Contact Ohio Division of Forestry at 1-877-247-8733 for more information.

Ohio Administrative Code 3745.19 is enforced by the Ohio EPA. Notification is required for many types of open burns in Ohio.

NEVER to be burned at any time or any place in Ohio:

Food waste

Dead animals

Materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt or petroleum

Other Restrictions:

Fires must be more than 1,000 feet from neighbor’s inhabited building

No burning when air pollution alert, warning or emergency is in effect

Fire and smoke cannot obscure visibility on roadway, railways or airfields

No waste generated off the premises may be burned

No burning within village or city limits or restricted areas

Contact Ohio EPA at 614-644-2270 for more information.

What Is the Difference Between an Open Burn and a Prescribed Fire?

The term open burn refers to debris, brush and trash fires. Ohio EPA defines an open burn as any outdoor fire without a chimney or stack.

Open burning is particularly dangerous in the spring and fall, when the leaves are on the ground, the grass is not green, and the weather is warm, dry and windy.

Prescribed fire refers to fires that are intentionally lit, under predetermined conditions, to meet various resource management objectives. Prescribed fire can be used as a tool to eliminate undesirable vegetation and reduce hazardous fuel levels. When managed carefully, prescribed fire can stimulate the growth of native vegetation and reduce fire hazards brought on by the accumulation of dead vegetation.

Prescribed fires may be conducted during the burn ban, but only when the chief of the Division of Forestry gives permission. To conduct a prescribed fire during a ban, an Ohio certified prescribed fire manager must request a waiver from Ohio DNR Division of Forestry.