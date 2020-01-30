News and Information from Violet Township

Another Successful VTFD Annual Toy Drive

By Firefighter Jim Barber, Toy Drive Coordinator

It is truly inspiring to see the effects of a community that works together for the greater good. While the numbers of those assisted are still being calculated, the Violet Township Fire Department's annual toy drive was once again successful. We partnered with the Pickerington Local School District to identify children and families with the most need. Counselors, teachers and administrators helped conduct an application process and “shopped” for children and families from the toys collected.

The success of the toy drive is possible because of community support. Nearly 50 red Violet Township toy boxes were placed in various businesses around Canal Winchester, Pickerington and Reynoldsburg. Our large sponsors, such as Meijer and Kroger, have always graciously supported this effort. Local businesses and organizations have become great partners to the toy drive, including the Violet Township Women’s League, Stonecreek Dental, Pickerington Pharmacy, Kingy’s Pizza, Ugly Mug, Chances R and the Pickerington Food Pantry. Toy boxes are also familiar to the Pickerington Public Library, Pickerington Police Department, CVS, 5 Below and Fairfield Federal. Some businesses had employees or residents provide toys to collectively present to the fire department including Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and Wesley Ridge Retirement Community. Countless residents in the area brought toys, gift cards and monetary donations to this cause.

A few local Girl Scout troops conducted a “Drive-Thru” toy collection event on Dec. 7 that brought in nearly 100 cars. The annual Harmon Middle School dodgeball tournament was a rousing success; students bought tickets to play dodgeball against other students, teachers and firefighters, and all ticket proceeds went to the toy drive. The students proved to be more prepared, more agile and less stiff than the firefighters, resulting in another victory for Harmon Middle School. Check out our Violet Township Fire Department Toy Drive Facebook page for video of this fun and LOUD event!

Once again, this community-wide effort is a success thanks to our generous residents. The Violet Township Fire Department would like to thank everyone involved and we look forward to another successful toy drive in 2020.

Remembering VTFD Members

By Assistant Chief Jim Paxton

As we embark on the new year, we are driven by the hopes and dreams of what may lie ahead. We enjoy the beauty and crispness of the winter months and we begin to look forward to the warmth of spring. Our focus is forward. We are propelled into the new year with resolutions of improvement, and optimistic ambitions for change. However, before we charge completely into 2020, we should pause and reflect on 2019.

Regardless of who or where you are, each year is filled with its share of good luck and misfortune. We each may have encountered various sized victories and significant losses. 2019 held some significant losses for the Violet Township Fire Department. We lost four longtime members of the organization: Frank E. Foster Jr., Jim E. Paxton, Gary D. Fenice and John R. Eisel. Each of these gentlemen played a significant role within the fire department and each had an impact on the community. Each man gave a piece of himself to the aid of others. Each displayed service and sacrifice to those in need. They were dependable and reliable when called upon to help. They paved a way and set an example for others to follow. We learned from both their successes and their mistakes. As an organization, they made us better. We miss their wit, their charm, their talent and most of all we will miss their presence.

Rest in peace friends, mentors, brothers and father.

Pollinators – They Like Trees and Shrubs, Too!

By Chad Lucht, Fairfield SWCD & Jason VanHouten, Division of Forestry

× Expand Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

Pollinators are important facilitators of plant production. Many plant species need pollinators for flower pollination and seed or fruit production, including a lot of plants that produce food for animals and people. Numerous studies indicate population levels of many pollinator species have sharply declined in recent years. These declines are not fully understood but contributing factors include loss of habitat, pests and diseases, misuse of pesticides, non-native invasive plants, and changing climate.

Private landowners can help by recognizing and protecting existing pollinator habitats, limiting pesticide use and practicing wise application, planting plants which are beneficial for pollinators, and planting plants that host pollinator larvae. Even small property owners can incorporate pollinator-friendly plants and make a difference. One option is converting portions of your lawn into pollinator-friendly landscapes. When selecting plants for your landscape, be sure to select plants that bloom at different times of the year to provide food from spring through fall.

When selecting plants, trees are often overlooked when considering pollinator habitats, but they can provide great benefits! Silver Maple, Red Maple and Serviceberry provide important early-season pollen and nectar sources before other plants bloom. Black Tupelo, Black Locust, Tuliptree and Northern Catalpa provide rich sources of nectar from spring into early summer. For summer, consider planting American Basswood and Sourwood because they are important sources of pollen and nectar. Small trees and shrubs such as Bottlebrush Buckeye, Buttonbush, Devil’s Walking Stick, Common Ninebark and Native Sumac can be considered as well.

Trees and shrubs don’t have to have a flower to be beneficial to pollinators. The foliage of many native trees and shrub species provide food for the larvae of butterflies and moths. For example, the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail larvae feed on Tuliptree, Sassafras, Sugar Maple and Black Cherry. The Spicebush Swallowtail larvae feed on sassafras and spicebush. The Giant Swallowtail larvae feed on Common Hoptree and Prickly-Ash. The Zebra Swallowtail larvae feed on Pawpaw. And Viceroy larvae feed on Black Cherry, Cottonwood and Native Willow species.

When selecting plants, it is important to select species that are appropriate for the site conditions in which they will be planted. When planting, one needs to consider the type of soil where it will be planted, soil moisture levels, available light and growing space. For example, a Tuliptree is a large tree that needs a large area to grow and does not tolerate shade. Sugar Maple, American Basswood and Pawpaw are all tolerant of shade, but still may not grow well under heavy shade conditions. Sourwood is not very tolerant of urban conditions while Northern Catalpa is very tolerant to urban conditions. Although Devil’s Walking Stick is a small tree, it can spread aggressively by sending up new stems called suckers from the roots and form small thickets. Therefore, this species might not be a good choice for all locations. Also consider the season when planting and your ability to provide the necessary amount of water to the young tree. If you can water the trees and shrubs on a regular basis, they can be planted throughout the year. If it will be difficult to maintain optimum soil moisture, fall and spring are the best times to plant.

For more information on tree planting, visit the Ohio Division of Forestry’s website at forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Before you dig the first hole, know what’s below and Call 811 to verify the location of all underground utilities and verify you aren’t planting in an easement or right-of-way that prohibits plantings.