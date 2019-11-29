News and Information from Violet Township

How to Get on the Nice List

The Violet Township Fire Department and

Pickerington Local Schools are once again teaming up to provide holiday assistance for children and families throughout the Pickerington and Fairfield County areas. This partnership has proven to be particularly successful in the past years. In 2018, we assisted 778 families for a total of 2,254 kids.

Thanks to the generosity of the local schools, businesses and churches, our red toy collection boxes will be located at several sites throughout Canal Winchester, Pickerington and Reynoldsburg. The toy drive officially kicks off on Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 24. If you would like to contribute, drop off a new, unwrapped toy in any Violet Township Fire Department toy drive box. You may also donate at any of the three Violet Fire stations. Items of particular need are gifts for middle- to high school-age children such as gift cards, electronics, cologne/perfume, etc.

Due to the dedication of generous community members and leaders, Violet Township Fire Department and Pickerington Local Schools are able to make a difference in the lives of children and families during the holiday season. Thank you in advance for your continued support and we hope you and your family have a safe and happy holiday season.

Holiday Fire Safety

Participate in the 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety below to ensure a Safe and Happy Holiday Season!

Day 1: Water fresh trees daily

It's time to trim that Christmas tree, and if you’re using a real tree, buy a fresh tree and keep the base of the trunk in water at all times. Keep your tree away from any ignition source such as the fireplace, heaters or candles.

Day 2: Check all sets of lights before decorating

Before you put lights on the tree or around the front window, check the cords closely. Discard any sets that are frayed or damaged.

Day 3: Make sure you have working smoke alarms

With family and friends spending extra time at your home over the holidays, it’s a great time to check your smoke alarms. Start by replacing smoke alarms over 10 years old. Remember that you need working smoke alarms on every level of your home and outside all sleeping areas. Test your alarms to make sure they will alert you and your family if a fire occurs, giving you time to safely escape.

Day 4: Make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that can quickly kill you. Thankfully, carbon monoxide alarms alert you of its presence. Replace any carbon monoxide alarms over seven years old.

Day 5: Make sure everyone knows how to get out safely if a fire occurs

Develop and practice a home fire escape plan with all members of the household and make sure someone helps young children, older adults or anyone else that may need assistance to evacuate. Once outside, stay outside and call 911 from a cell phone or neighbor’s house.

Day 6: Use extension cords wisely

People often use extension cords for that extra set of lights or the glowing Santa figurine. Extension cords should only be used as a temporary connection. Make sure cords never go under rugs as this can cause damage to the cord and cause a fire.

Day 7: Give space heaters space

If you are using space heaters, remember to keep them at least three feet away from anything that can burn, such as curtains, upholstery or holiday decorations.

Day 8: When you go out, blow out!

Candles can set the perfect mood for a holiday celebration, but remember to always blow out candles before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep lit candles safely away from children, pets and anything that can burn, such as curtains, upholstery or holiday decorations.

Day 9: Keep matches and lighters out of the sight and reach of children

People often keep matches and lighters handy for holiday candles or fireplaces, but flammable devices can be deadly in the hands of children. Keep only one lighter or book of matches, and store them on you at all times or far from children.

Day 10: Watch what you heat!

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year, which means it's easy to get distracted from what we are doing. Cooking fires most commonly occur when cooking is left unattended. Always stay in the kitchen when cooking, especially if using oil or high temperatures. If a pot catches fire, carefully slide a tight-fitting lid over the pot to smother the flames and then turn off the heat.

Day 11: Encourage smokers to smoke outside

Careless smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires. If you do allow smoking indoors, use large, deep ashtrays that can't be knocked over and make sure cigarette butts are properly extinguished.

Day 12: There's more to responsible drinking than taking a cab home

With all the festive cheer this time of year, keep a close eye on anyone attempting to cook or smoke while under the influence of alcohol. Alcohol is a common factor in many fatal fires.

Recapping the Day of ATHENA Workshop and Awards Luncheon

The annual Day of ATHENA Workshop and Awards Luncheon was held at the Violet Township Wigwam Event Center on Oct. 4 with more than 90 guests in attendance. Since 1998, the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted the ATHENA awards, which recognize community leaders who exhibit professional excellence, are dedicated to improving the quality of life in their community, and serve as role models for young women both personally and professionally. In addition to the ATHENA Leadership Award, other award categories include the Emerging ATHENA Award and the Youth ATHENA Award.

Cheryl Ricketts, the 2018 ATHENA Leadership Award Recipient, presented a morning workshop, titled Becoming an ATHENA Leader, before the start of the awards luncheon. The awards ceremony then started with the presentation of the Youth ATHENA Award, which was given to Jordyn Nevers from Pickerington High School Central. Among the other Youth ATHENA Award nominees were Anna Crumbacher, Elise Drager, Lauren Gill, Maya Norwood, Peyton Roberts and Eliza Stoner.

The Emerging ATHENA Award, which is open to those ages of 21 to 39, was presented to Jessica Ayres from Pickerington Pharmacy. Jessica is a pharmacy technician by trade, and serves as a role model to others in her field, as well as volunteering with organizations such as the Violet Township Fire Department Annual Toy Drive and the Violet Festival. The other nominee for the Emerging ATHENA Award was Kevin Woodard of Woodard Inspections & Services.

The 2019 ATHENA Leadership Award was presented to Lori Eisel. As President of Arcadia Financial Partners, Lori provides expert financial services to her clients, with a focus on women as they journey through widowhood and divorce. Lori is a true believer in servant leadership, and exhibits that trait in all aspects of her life. The other nominees for the ATHENA Leadership Award were K. Zulene Adams with Z Promotions, and Kim Shook with Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and recipients of the 2019 ATHENA awards.