News and Information from Violet Township

By Tommy Springer, Fairfield SWCD

There is often confusion when it comes to stormwater control structures regarding the difference between retention ponds and detention basins. We frequently hear the names used interchangeably, although incorrectly, to describe the excavated areas designed to limit stormwater runoff in areas with large amounts of impervious surfaces.

Before we discuss how they’re different, it’s worth pointing out the functions shared by both. The main purpose of these ponds is to serve as a temporary storage point of the large volume of water that is shed by rooftops, driveways and roads during a heavy rain event or snow melt. Not only does this reduce the risk of flooding, but it also decreases the flow of water and allows sediment, debris and trash to settle or “drop out” of suspension before the water is slowly released downstream. While some of these structures are designed to be visually appealing or used for recreation, their main purpose will always be to control stormwater and improve down-stream water quality.

As for the differences, the most easily observed is that retention ponds retain a permanent pool of water year-round, while detention basins fill up during storms but completely drain out within a few days and remain dry until the next precipitation event. An easy way to remember the difference is to think back to high school when detention was something that just held students a little longer after school but released them fairly quickly.

Retention ponds are commonly found in subdivisions and apartment complexes where they add aesthetic flair to the landscaping, while detention basins are often used around commercial buildings and schools because they are typically easier to maintain and reduce the liability of having standing water all the time.

Both types of ponds, however, do require maintenance to keep them in working order. One of the key components of any stormwater pond is the outflow structure that controls how much and how fast water is released. Many times, these structures are simply large pipes covered with a flow-restricting device called an orifice plate that is specifically sized based on calculated runoff and to reduce potential harm to things down-stream. If these plates are removed and more water is released than the original design called for, flooding or erosion may result in destruction or damage to property. Conversely, if these outflow structures become blocked with sediment or debris, the water level in the ponds may become too high, resulting in flooding around the basin itself.

Knowing what type of stormwater control basin you have, and who is in charge of maintaining it, is important for ensuring they continue to function properly now and into the future.