News and Information from the City of Pickerington

2020 US Census Counts for Future Development

Census. What is it and why is it important to the residents of Pickerington? As the 2020 count gets underway, local leaders are working hard to explain why everyone’s participation will be critical.

First, what is the census? As mandated by the U.S. Constitution, our nation gets just one chance each decade to count its population and 2020 is that year. The data collected by the census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, when you respond to the census, you help your community get its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in money to be spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs. Federal funds, grants, and support to states, counties and communities are based on population totals and breakdowns by sex, age, race and other factors. The community benefits the most when the census counts everyone.

So, how will this happen locally? By April 1 every home is expected to receive an invitation to participate. Once the invitation arrives, people can respond one of three ways: mail, phone or online. The most important thing is that everyone responds. The local Complete Count Committee is a joint effort by Pickerington and Violet Township leaders to make sure that happens.

City Manager Greg Butcher is a member of the committee.

“The City will be very involved in the 2020 Census. It has been published that uncounted Ohioans result in a loss of potential funding of $1,800 per person,” Butcher says. “That equates to $18,000 over a 10-year period. Therefore, we will be utilizing many community resources to stress the importance of being counted.”

Local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness. Residents use the census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality of life and consumer advocacy. Businesses use census data to decide where to build factories, offices and stores, and this creates jobs. Developers use the census to build new homes and revitalize old neighborhoods.

Pickerington has grown by approximately 5,000 residents over the last decade and Violet Township has experienced similar growth. Pickerington’s Economic Development Director, Dave Gulden, says that’s why it’s critical to get an accurate count.

“We don’t want to miss out on funding,” he notes.

To learn more about the U.S. Census, visit www.census.gov.

Pickerington City Council Welcomes New and Familiar Leaders

Nick Derksen

When the Pickerington City Council convened for its first meeting of the new year, there was a new face and a familiar face among the crowd.

Nick Derksen is in his first term on council and, at 31 years old, he’s its youngest member.

“I hope to represent and inspire a new generation of future individuals who want to take a more active role in public service,” Derksen says.

Brian Wisniewski previously served on City Council for two terms and, after an eight-year break, decided it was time to return to office.

Brian Wisniewski

“I was proud of the work I did and I really wanted to come back and serve the community again,” Wisniewski says. “My wife and I are big believers in community service and being involved, and I felt this was the best way I could use my experience to serve others.”

Both Derksen and Wisniewski have different paths that brought them to Pickerington.

Derksen is originally from Beavercreek, Ohio, and moved to the community after marrying a local resident.

“Without a doubt, my wife and her family brought me to Pickerington. My wife, Amy (Peirano) is a lifelong native of the city and a 1996 graduate of Pickerington High School. We have lived here for about four years and plan to retire here. My father-in-law (Mike Peirano) served on City Council in the late 1980s, which was part of what influenced a run for me. I really care about trying to be an agent of change in people's lives, find ways to make our city run more efficiently and work collaboratively towards solutions that make sense for the residents.”

Wisniewski arrived in the community more than 32 years ago and says it’s the people that made him want to stay.

“What makes me love living here is when I see how we can rally together to love and support others when events such as a house fire or an unexpected death or a sick soldier coming home from deployment occur,” he says. “Those events, sometimes in the face of tragedy, are where we really show what we're like as a community and makes me proud to call Pickerington home.”

When it comes to what the city does well, Derksen and Wisniewski note many things, but both recognize there is always room for improvement.

“The city has done a great job at keeping our residents safe. Our Pickerington Police Department is doing a phenomenal job at keeping crime to a minimum and improving response times to emergencies,” Derksen says. “Also, the city, it appears, has been working more collaboratively with the Township to keep our area moving during a rapid pace of growth. Like anything, there is always room for improvement. I would like to see a letter of notice to go out to residents when the city plans to do work in their neighborhood, so residents are not caught off guard when new curbs and gutters are installed. Also, we are entering 2020, so the city now has a tremendous opportunity to set the course for the next decade, which could include the installation of sidewalks and other necessary infrastructure to keep our city moving forward.”

Wisniewski adds, “The city has a lot of really great, hardworking employees who want to do the right thing for the residents of Pickerington and I think the city operates quite efficiently. I think with a few small tweaks here and there we can make some great things happen here. I think we can improve our relations with the business community and make Pickerington more business friendly, but I think there are some long-term infrastructure that we really need to tackle that aren't going to be easy to solve.”

Wisniewski hopes to apply what he has learned over the years in leadership to his newest term in office.

“I have learned many lessons along the way but one of the greatest is the need to listen and to be empathic to those we work and interact with,” Wisniewski says. “Everyone has a story and wants to be heard and understood. Being a leader is to understand those we work with and how to use their strengths for the common good and build up their weaknesses and recognize our own along the way.”