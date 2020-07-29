News and Information from the City of Pickerington

A letter from Pickerington’s Police Chief

As the question of police tactics and actions is justifiably critiqued in many areas around the country I, too, observed inappropriate techniques and actions by police officers that resulted in death. This criminal behavior by some police officers brings into question police tactics and actions that have brought about conversations of change.

As I have watched these deaths occur via the media and social outlets, and myself question the specific departments involved, I quickly refocus on those things which I can control. As the chief of police of the city in which you live, work or frequent, I can assure you that the concerns you may have related to law enforcement agencies weighed on my mind long before these particular incidents happened. Doing everything possible to ensure our officers are properly doing their job and treating people the correct way are at the top of my list every day.

I believe our particular agency has been, in many areas, far ahead of other police agencies for many years. One particular area of concern brought about by these conversations is the call for more training of police officers. Here at the Pickerington Police Department, we have always made training a priority for our officers and dispatchers. The mayor, city manager and city council have provided our agency with its own line item training budget for at least the past 30 years.

This budget can only be used for advanced training of our officers. Here is just some of the training we have completed and mandate. Over the past five years, all officers were required to complete the following training:

Procedural justice and police legitimacy

Officer and community wellness

Trauma informed policing

Practical application of force

Ethical decision making

Interacting with a special needs population.

In addition, every year our officers are required to participate in defensive tactics training hosted by our own department instructors, included in that is de-escalation, along with at least two separate advanced firearms trainings that include shoot-or-don’t-shoot scenarios. Numerous officers have also participated in advanced individual specific training classes to include use of force and de-escalation and de-escalating mental health crises. Our agency also has 10 officers trained in crisis intervention team tactics, which is an instructor level certification.

All supervisors, upon being promoted, are sent to leadership training at either The Ohio State University Public Safety Leadership Academy or the Northwestern University School of Staff and Command. Both these schools require college-level courses that include ethical decision making, constitutional law and criminal procedure, cultural competency, and civil liability and racial profiling. Five of our supervisors have also recently completed a rigorous three-part leadership training through the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association. Operations Commander Greg Annis and I are also graduates of the FBI National Academy, which is recognized as the highest level of law enforcement leadership training in our country.

Our agency has had six supervisors graduate from the FBI Academy throughout the years. Because a slot is open for an agency of our size only every three years, this is a tremendous accomplishment for our size agency.

We are far and away the leader in Fairfield County law enforcement agencies, and very near the top of all agencies our size. After completing these courses, supervisors are expected to pass on and reinforce what they have learned to the officers under their command.

Another area of concern for law enforcement agencies is the continual evaluation and updating of policies and procedures. Our agency is currently in the middle of a two-year project of updating our entire policy and procedure manual through a company called Lexipol. It provides current and up-to-date policies with legal framework that includes monthly training by all officers on appropriate use and interpretation of those policies. This allows our agency to evaluate court decisions, laws and best practices and make changes immediately to policies if that is required.

I am more than happy to continue the responsibility of making sure we do everything possible at the PPD to hire the right people, provide adequate and continual training to our officers, and to provide the necessary resources to allow our officers to do their jobs properly and without bias. I ask that you, as a member of the public, do your part by supporting the funding necessary for us to do our jobs, helping us with recruiting, working with our department in crime prevention, recognizing good when you see it done and continuing to ask questions if you have concerns.

Thank you,

Chief Tod A. Cheney

Pickerington Police Department

City Receives $400,000 Grant for Sidewalks

The City of Pickerington recently received notice that it was awarded a $400,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation as part of the Safe Routes to Schools initiative. The money can be used in any phase of the project related to the addition of sidewalk to the north side of Long Road and West Columbus Street between Poplar Street and North Hill Road.

“High-performing local governments solicit, review and reflect upon feedback from our residents who we refer to as customers. In this case, a safety issue was identified and available grant opportunities were evaluated that would mitigate the concern. With encouragement and support from Mayor Lee Gray and City Council, the Safe Routes to School grant was applied for and we are extremely grateful the Ohio Department of Transportation recognized the safety issue and after rigorous review, announced the City of Pickerington will be the recipient of a $400,000 grant,” says City Manager Greg Butcher.

ODOT officials say projects were ranked and reviewed by a selection committee. Funds for the project are available during State Fiscal Year 2023.

“Special acknowledgement to City Manager Butcher for understanding mine and City Council’s desires to find a solution to this problem and for his diligent work on the application,” says Mayor Gray.