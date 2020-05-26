News and Information from the City of Pickerington

City Announces Summer Paving Project

It’s how we get to our homes, our businesses, our schools. The City of Pickerington recognizes that maintaining roads is critical to the success of the community and leaders have committed to an annual paving program that, to date, has meant nearly $10 million in improvements. The summer of 2020 will add to that total.

“This is the sixth consecutive year city council has committed more than $1 million to pave streets,” says City Manager Greg Butcher. “We view the continued maintenance of our streets as critical to the City’s mission.”

Butcher expects the work to begin in June and last for approximately a month.

Below is a list of Pickerington streets slated for asphalt resurfacing:

Violet Drive West

Long Road

Valley Lane

Pickerington Hills Drive

Meadow Drive

Lakeview Drive

Ra-Mar Drive

Hilltop Place

Lorraine Drive

Kaye Drive

Willow Run Drive

Northern Avenue

Windmiller Drive

Hereford Drive

Morning View Avenue

Pickering Drive

Lakeland Place

Sycamore Drive

Shadybrook Drive

Skyline Drive

Pickerington Police Officers Revive Residents

Three Pickerington Police officers recently received commendations from Police Chief Tod Cheney after their quick-thinking actions and training saved the lives of two people.

When Sergeant Jeremy Vacca, Officer Mercedes Gavins and Officer Joshua Moore responded to a resident call, they arrived and discovered the owner was unresponsive. The officers began CPR and AED treatment for several minutes while awaiting arrival of the medics. The officers were successful in getting the resident’s heart to start again and they were breathing before medics arrived.

Just weeks earlier, Vacca and Moore had revived another person who was not breathing and had no pulse.

“It was an excellent response by the officers that included them wearing the appropriate protective gear for COVID-19 prevention during CPR,” Cheney says.

Job well done, PPD officers.

Easter Bunny Spreads Cheer During Quarantine

There was some egg-citement in Pickerington in the days leading up to Easter, after the Easter Bunny went mobile.

City leaders decided to have the Easter Bunny ride atop one of the City’s trucks for two days, visiting neighborhoods in the City limits and in Violet Township.

“It was an attempt to spread joy in a difficult time,” says Mayor Lee Gray. “We knew families couldn’t leave their homes and visit the Easter Bunny this year, so we decided to take the Bunny to them.”

Residents could track the Bunny’s location via the City’s Facebook page and its arrival in neighborhoods was announced with the help of a police escort.

The efforts were well-received. One resident emailed, “Thank you for organizing this! My 5- and 3-year-old daughters were so happy to see the bunny and then again as we walked home. It made their day after all the canceled egg hunts and usual bunny photos.”

City leaders agree that parents and kids will always remember the year they had to be socially distant from the Easter Bunny and watch him pass by on a truck.

“Thank you so much for doing this,” says another resident. “We don’t live in a subdivision, so we went on an Easter Bunny scavenger hunt. We found the Easter Bunny and my daughter hasn’t been this excited since ‘the sickness’ shut the world down. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

“It took two days and 14 hours,” Gray adds. “We traveled a lot of miles, but we created a lot of smiles. That’s what it was all about.”

Tax Updates

The City of Pickerington’s new tax filing deadline is July 15, after being extended three months. The extension was in compliance with the federal government’s decision to extend the tax filing deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pickerington’s first and second quarter payments for estimated tax are also extended to July 15.

Taxpayers with questions should refer to the City’s website at www.pickerington.net or contact the Tax Department at 614-837-4116.