News and Information from the City of Pickerington

Know Before Filing Taxes by April 15

It’s tax time and the Pickerington Tax Department is answering some of the most frequently asked questions about City income taxes.

Why do we collect city income tax? To provide support for City programs and services including 24-hour police protection, annual street resurfacing and other roadway improvements, snow removal, park programs and facilities, etc.

What is the City of Pickerington’s tax rate? The tax rate is 1 percent, one of the lowest in central Ohio.

Does Pickerington give credit for taxes paid to another city? Yes, Pickerington gives partial credit for taxes paid to another city. The credit is up to one-half of one percent (.005 percent) of the wages taxed.

Who is required to file a Pickerington tax return? All Pickerington residents 18 years of age or older are required to file returns annually.

I’m retired. Do I have to pay tax? Social Security income and pension income are not taxable by Pickerington; however, as a resident of Pickerington, you are still required to file a return. If you are retired but receive other types of income, such as part-time wages or rental income, you are required to file a return and pay tax on that income.

I’m a college student and live away from Pickerington while attending school. Do I have to file a return? Yes. If you maintain Pickerington as your permanent legal residence, you are required to file a return even though much of your time may be spent out of the City.

Can you assist me in preparing my Pickerington tax return? We would be happy to assist you. You may visit our office without an appointment Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You’re welcome to drop off your documentation and pick it up from us after the return is completed. Please note that if you stop by in April, your wait will be longer due to the high volume of taxpayers we assist.

What documents do I have to attach to my return? Documentation is required to support all income, credits and adjustments shown on your City return. Examples of necessary forms, if applicable: W-2s (showing Federal, Medicare and Local wage amounts, and amount of local tax withheld for all cities); 1099s, Federal Schedules C, E, K or K-1; Form 2106 and Schedule A; Federal Form 1065, 1120 or 1120-S and supporting schedules; documentation to support part-year residency.

What if I need an extension? The federal extension can be applied to your city taxes but you need to provide a copy.

If you have further questions about your city income taxes, visit www.pickerington.net and click Income Tax Department or call 614-837-4116.

April (dates are subject to change due to health concerns)

Parks Open | April 1

Breakfast with the Bunny | April 4, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. at Pickerington Senior Center

Arbor Day | April 13, 6 p.m. at Colony Park

May (dates are subject to change due to health concerns)

COSI presents Science Under the Stars | May 8, 7 p.m. at Sycamore Creek Park

Touch-A-Truck | May 9, 10 a.m.-noon at Pickerington Community Pool

Pool Opens | May 23

Looking for a summer job?

Apply at the City of Pickerington! The City is looking to fill several seasonal positions for summer 2020. Lifeguards, pool front office staff and laborers are the biggest needs. All applicants need to be at least 16 years old. A complete list of qualifications and job requirements can be found on the City’s website, www.pickerington.net.