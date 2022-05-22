New PACC president leads with community in mind

Kim Barlag wants to remind people to take care of each other.

From her platform as president of the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce, she’s able to help business owners meet others and make connections that help grow their businesses. For Barlag, it’s about mutually helping each out and taking care of one another.

“I’m a people person who thrives on helping people,” she says. “I really enjoy making connections to mutually benefit members and cultivate a community of cooperation and connection.”

Twenty-one years ago, Barlag started her association career in Pickerington at the American Motorcycle Association.

Between that stint in Pickerington and beginning her new position with PACC, Barlag worked for the National Business Incubation Association and, most recently, as the director of communications and marketing for the Ohio University School of Education.

In late March, she reengaged with the area to take on the position of president and CEO of the PACC.

Barlag got started quickly. Her first event, on April 1, was the Chamber Women’s Leadership Coalition. She’s been in the full swing of things since, attending board meetings, first Wednesday Connects meetings and networking events.

“I really loved Wednesday Connects, I was really impressed by that event,” she says. “It was really energizing and very positive. It just made me more excited about the job.”

With her background in public relations, she says she aims to share more stories about PACC’s membership and help members promote themselves.

“I consider myself a storyteller,” Barlag says, “so I aim to use those skills to help our members tell their stories and share what makes them unique.”

Barlag’s experience with communication and marketing, in addition to her organizational and leadership skills, were elements that stood out to the hiring committee, says Andy Hardy, chair of the PACC board of directors.

“She’s dedicated to working on behalf of the business community and the community at large to achieve our goals,” he says.

Her interests in storytelling, building relationships and working on behalf of the business community all align with the mission of the chamber.

During the chamber’s national search for its next president, Barlag impressed the committee with her preparation for the interview and her vision for the organization, according to Hardy.

“I have a very supportive and innovative board,” Barlag says.

They aim to grow the chamber and ensure that, beyond business owners, the community as a whole knows about the organization and its members. Barlag says that goal aims to make Pickerington as prosperous as possible.

To pursue that goal, she’s already brewing up such ideas as a networking and socializing event for professionals working from home. Barlag says those who work from home could use time away from juggling work and family and an opportunity to get out and socialize.

One upcoming event that’s been especially fun for Barlag to contribute to organizing is the annual chamber golf outing on July 9. As an avid golfer, Barlag is right at home with those preparations. The PACC & Cardo’s Golf Classic – which features lunch, prizes and, of course, golf – will be held at Cumberland Trail Golf Club in Pataskala from 1-5 p.m.

Here in Pickerington, Barlag says she’s always enjoyed the sense of community and connected atmosphere, which goes hand-in-hand with her vision for the chamber and what she hopes to accomplish in her position.

“It does go back to wanting to help other people,” she says. “I get a real charge out of (helping others shine). It really energizes me to help others and then watch them grow.”

