Magician with a Message

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mark Layman

Jake Lundgren, a recent Pickerington North graduate and current Ohio University freshman, has already made a name for himself in the world of illusion. Jake’s talent has enabled him to create Magic with a Message, a local magic performance event that raises money for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Jake was 11 years old when he saw magician Carroll Baker perform at The Old Bag of Nails in Upper Arlington. Fascinated, the youngster sought out books on the subject in the Pickerington Public Library and began learning. Seven years later, at age 18, he has become so skillful in magic that he sometimes fills in for Baker at local venues. The young performer has been mystifying audiences at several locations around the Columbus area, including Bob Evans restaurants, The Old Bag of Nails Pub, Blue Monkey, Combustion Brewery & Taproom, children’s birthday parties and other events.

“It takes a lot of time and devotion,” Lundgren says. “It’s not work, though, because I love every second of it.”

Lundgren became aware of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation through a family connection. In 2008, his younger brother, an active, healthy child, became very ill. The diagnosis was Crohn’s disease. That was the motivation for the creation of Magic with a Mission. The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is largely responsible for most of the progress that has been made in treatment for the condition, Lundgren explained. Through Magic with a Mission he has been able to raise thousands of dollars in donations for the foundation.

“The Pickerington community has been very supportive,” he says. “Peace United Methodist Church hosted the first two Magic with a Mission events in 2017 and 2018, and we’re planning another for 2019. Some of the most well-known magicians around have appeared with me at these events - The Great Kaplan, Michael Kent and others.”

The Society of American Magicians named Lundgren one of five Stars of Tomorrow in 2016, affording him the opportunity to travel to Indianapolis to perform at its national convention. When Lundgren was just 14, he aspired to participate in Magi-Fest, America’s oldest magic show, but the teen could not afford the entry fee. Undeterred, he contacted the lead organizer and asked if he could work at the show in exchange for a reduced entry fee. His offer was accepted, and he has performed in Magi-Fest every year since then, in Columbus, Ohio; Buffalo, New York; and Orlando, Florida.

Though Lundgren finds less time for magic performances, he keeps his friends and roommates entertained.

“The people I live with see plenty of magic,” he says, laughing. “I think they like it. At least, I hope they do!”

Lundgren is majoring in Integrated Social Studies AYA (Adolescent to Young Adult), with plans to become a teacher.

“I specialize in tableside magic, and I love to work with kids,” he says.

Lundgren loves to entertain kids, but he also encourages them to learn magic. He is the founder and president of The Society of Young Magicians. This organization meets weekly, presenting lectures by professional magicians and providing a get-together for budding magicians to seek out the answers to their questions. Lundgren is away at OU during the school year, but other magicians, including Jerry Templeton – who performed in the first Magic with a Mission – are on hand to guide the participants.

“It’s great because everyone there wants you to succeed,” says Lundgren. “Kids of every age are welcome. All you need is an interest in magic. We’re here to help. Anyone who is interested can contact me and I will get them connected.”

More information about Jake Lundgren and Magic with a Message is available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/magic4crohns. Visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org to learn more about the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Brenda Layman is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.