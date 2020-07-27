Lottery TV host Alissa Henry achieves her dreams and more

Alissa Henry is living proof that dreams do come true. Since she was a little girl, the Pickerington resident dreamed of being on television. She is now a co-host on Cash Explosion, Ohio’s only statewide TV lottery game show, which airs on Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. on the ABC-affiliate channel in central Ohio.

Making an Impact

What Henry loves most about hosting Cash Explosion is being part of an experience that brings joy and financial relief to people in need. One of the winners, Henry says, told her she planned to buy a handicap-friendly swing set for a disabled child who was unable to use typical swings.

“You get to hear some of their stories and then they win all this money and you know it’s going to affect them in a very positive way,” she says.

Striving Through Uncertainty

As college graduates enter a job market affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry adamantly encourages dreamers to not give up, as she herself entered the job market during a difficult time after she graduated magna cum laude from college.

Henry received her journalism degree from Ohio University at the height of the Great Recession, when many broadcast stations were forced to initiate layoffs and hiring freezes. She was concerned about her job prospects, but she’s thankful for how the timing helped her on the journey to her current role.

In 2012, she won the co-hosting role through the CW Star Contest. Henry could not resist an opportunity to live out her dream in her own hometown and was in disbelief that she won.

When it comes to succeeding in a TV career, there are many obstacles to overcome, both on and off the silver screen.

“For me, being a minority in TV news is tougher than it should be. There are cultural differences when you are covering stories and you are also wanting to be your authentic self. Other young girls see me on TV and they see someone who looks like them,” Henry says.

Growing up, Henry watched and admired Yolanda Harris, a local Black journalist, who is now a co-anchor at WBNS-TV for Channel 10.

“Yolanda was someone I looked up to and then I got to work with her on Channel 6 – someone I looked up to for so long, I now get to call a friend,” Henry says.

Other moments in front of the camera include an appearance on HGTV’s House Hunters. Henry and her husband, Joe, were able to find their new home in Pickerington.

A Mom Who Has It All

Henry has been able to achieve and live out her dreams, and she says through hard work and determination, others can, too.

“You see other people and you think, ‘I could never do that.’ You could. If they can do it, you can do it,” she says. “If you see someone doing something, that shows you it’s possible for you also.”

In addition to these TV spots, she remains a feature reporter, lifestyle correspondent, wife and mother of one adorable little boy, Alexander.

“(I’m) just trying to find that balance between really wanting to be ambitious in my career, but also wanting to be a good mom to this baby,” Henry says. “I worked in TV for years before I had a kid so that was a tough transition for me.”

Henry offers resources to other moms in the Columbus area who face this challenge as well. On her Instagram, @toddleraroundtown, she documents her journey as a working mom and provides recommendations for kid-friendly places to visit in the area.

When she is not on television or running around town with her toddler, you can find her quite literally running around, as she is an avid marathon runner. She is part of the Columbus running group Moms Run This Town.

Henry planned to participate in 20 races this year, but those plans have changed because of the pandemic restrictions. She remains, however, committed to her motto.

“When you see opportunities, you should just take them because you don’t know what it could turn into. There’s no right or wrong way to get somewhere,” Henry says.

Caitlyn Blair is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.