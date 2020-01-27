Local volunteer shares experience at OhioHealth

During a routine mammogram at OhioHealth, Donna Bradtke learned that the health system offers various volunteer opportunities and her interest was piqued. Shortly after, she began volunteering at the OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus.

Over the last four years, Bradtke has logged more than 680 hours of service. She mostly helps in the imaging department, but also folds linens, prepares rooms, greets visitors and helps with wheelchair transportation.

“It really makes your day to know you’ve accomplished something and maybe made somebody’s day a little brighter,” Bradtke says.

According to Betz Steele, the volunteer coordinator for OhioHealth, Bradtke is basically the only volunteer at the PMC location. Steele says the campus can use more assistance, and with the possibility of adding volunteer staff to the emergency room, the call for help is getting louder.

“I would very much love having more people with welcoming faces as greeters as members of the community come in the front door,” Steele says. “It’s just so rewarding (to volunteer), you’re a part of a new community when you make that connection.”

Interested in volunteering at OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus? Contact Betz Steele at 614-566-8773.

Being a solo volunteer doesn’t discourage Bradtke. Because Bradtke works closely with staff, she has made lifelong friends. She hasn’t just helped them; they have helped her through difficult times, too.

“The staff has really been kind, especially after my husband passed away about a year ago. They gave me a reason to get up and do this. They’ve been there for me,” she says. “It’s just a really nice, happy place to be.”

Along with greeting people or helping in imaging, Bradtke also speaks with patients, an aspect of the volunteer program she finds most enjoyable.

“We don’t want patients to wait, that’s not good for them or us, but sometimes we run a little behind, like in the mammogram area. There, I’ll sit down with the ladies waiting and we just chit-chat, we’re laughing and carrying on,” Bradtke says.

Bradtke knows the PMC is in need of volunteers, so she encourages people to sign up.

“If you care about people in your community you should volunteer, and it gives you a sense of pride; I’m very proud to say I volunteer,” she says. “I feel like giving my time is more important than giving a check. My time is worth something.”

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.