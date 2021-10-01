Local Boy Scout restores military museum to achieve Eagle Scout rank

Photo courtesy of Kristy Poth

Since the sandbox, Alexander Poth has been working his way up the Boy Scouts of America rankings to become an Eagle Scout, the highest rank a scout can earn.

The Pickerington High School Central student’s introduction to scout life began in kindergarten when Poth joined the area’s Cub Scouts. There, he enjoyed being around people, making new friends and learning beginner scout skills.

“It was fun to build the pinewood derby cars, things like that,” Poth says, “but once it got to the point where I transferred to Boy Scouts, that’s where it got more intriguing.”

Poth says being in Boy Scouts was more of an adventure. His troop went camping and traveled to New Mexico and Florida where they did treks and hiking. In completing his 21 required merit badges, he gained skills such as first aid, personal fitness, personal management and environmental science.

“It teaches you how to not only do things, be prepared out in the wild, but it also teaches you leadership skills and people skills and how to communicate,” Poth says.

To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, among other requirements, Poth had to plan, develop and complete a service project in his community. For this, he chose to paint and restore one of the Motts Military Museum exhibits.

Located in Groveport, the Motts Military Museum teaches visitors the importance of American military history. Warren E. Motts of Groveport founded the museum in his family home in 1987 and since then the museum has moved and expanded to house its growing collection of military artifacts including a Higgins boat from World War II, a Civil War surgical kit and, the exhibit Poth chose to restore, a replica of Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker’s childhood home.

“He was an ace pilot in World War I,” Poth says, “and I’m actually training at the moment to become a pilot, trying to get my private pilot’s license to eventually go to the airline (industry).”

Rickenbacker was born in Columbus in 1890. Like Poth, as a young man, he was hardworking and dedicated to his community. When his father died, Rickenbacker felt a responsibility to supplement the family income and left school around the age of 13 to work.

Rickenbacker’s successful military service during World War I made him a national hero and he became known as America’s Ace of Aces. Later, he became a successful businessman and the president and chairman of one of the original commercial airlines in the U.S.

Motts Military Museum is important to Poth for reasons beyond his interest with Rickenbacker. Poth, a trumpet player for PCHS, is also a member of Bugles Across America. With that organization, he performs taps for military funerals and special ceremonies at the museum for days such as 9/11, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

“Having rendered taps for many of their ceremonies, I care about Motts Military Museum and their goal to educate and honor the important history of the military in our country here in central Ohio,” Poth says. “My project will continue to further that goal.”

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.