Inside Pickerington| February/March 2022

Kevin Kemper

New Council Members Get to Work

There are two new faces filling seats on Pickerington’s City Council, and both are eager to serve and give back to their community.

For Bob McCracken, it was a job transfer that brought him to Pickerington more than 25 years ago, but it’s the people that live and work here that made him stay.

“The community has been very good to my family, has supported my business, and made us feel welcome from the moment we moved here,” McCraken says. “My kids have grown up in Pickerington and are graduates of

Pickerington schools. We are very fortunate to have great neighbors and long-time friends. I felt it is time for me to give back by serving on City Council.”

For Kevin Kemper, public service is a family affair.

“In the community where I grew up, Englewood, Ohio, my dad served on city council and as mayor for more than 25 years,” he says. “I saw the positive impact that he and members of City Council were able to make, and it made a positive impression on me. After moving to Pickerington (seven years ago),

Bob McCracken

I became more involved through our kids’ sports, schools and through volunteer activities. I campaigned to be a council member because I want to make a positive impact and give back to this community that has been so welcoming to us and is our home.”

As members of Pickerington City Council, both Kemper and McCracken say they’re ready for the challenges that may come with decision-making.

“With 40 years of managing businesses, I have developed a framework for decision making, a framework that is logical and pragmatic that comes from listening to and involving all stakeholders,” McCracken says. “It is a process of listening to subject experts and thoroughly researching the data, the options and alternatives.”

Kemper adds, “The approach I try to take is one of servant leadership. For me, that means not just listening to the people I work with but hearing and understanding their concerns and ideas. It also means leading by example. My communication skills, openness to new ideas and critical eye are also traits that I believe will serve Pickerington well.”

The newest Council members recognize there is a lot the City does well but there is always room for improvement.

“Council, the mayor and the city leadership team have effectively preserved the charm and ‘hometown’ atmosphere of Old Towne Pickerington while encouraging business development and growth,” McCracken says. “However, I would like to streamline the processes for obtaining building permits for renovations and new buildings. Overall, the cost of permits and licenses are very reasonable. However, the biggest cost to small business is loss of time. Small businesses, whether they are start-ups or existing, are always limited on capital. Lengthy approval processes waste capital and cause loss of revenue.”

“In every encounter, I’ve had with the City of Pickerington, I’ve found that we have an incredible group of friendly, dedicated public employees,” Kemper says. “In my experience, the city also does a great job with its public utilities and road service, parks and recreation facilities, and police service. There are several areas where we can improve and where I plan to concentrate my efforts as a council member. The first, and I believe most important, is the building of sidewalks and bike paths along our main roads, which will help to improve the health and safety of our residents and knit our community closer together. I also believe we can create more vibrancy in downtown Olde Pickerington by making business creation and attraction there a greater priority. I’m also looking forward to working with the council, mayor and city employees on ways to broaden the city’s tax base beyond its current residential and retail orientation.”

As a City Council member, Kemper says he’ll work to support community ideas as well.

“I am honored that Pickerington voters have put their faith in me to represent and serve them,” he says. “As a council member I will do my best to be an advocate for their needs, and I encourage residents to reach out to me with any concerns or ideas they may have.”

McCracken says he is also ready to work for the people that put their confidence in him.

“I am looking forward to serving the residents of Pickerington,” he says. “I am grateful and humbled by their sup- port in electing me to city council.”

Donna Embrey

Congratulations to Donna Embrey on her retirement from the City of Picker- ington after 26 years! Donna was the face that greeted customers and visi- tors at City Hall, and she also worked at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Donna will be sorely missed.

Sidewalk Project Planned

Now that the engineering design is completed, the City is looking forward to constructing a new section of sidewalk on West Columbus Street and Long Road between Hill Road and Poplar Street. The project will fill in a gap where

no sidewalks currently exist and be supported financially with a Safe Routes to School grant. This project is part of a new initiative by the City to emphasize new sidewalk construction, particularly where none exists.