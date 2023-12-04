Information from Violet Township | December 2023/January 2024

Winter Bird Feeding

By: Lauren Vires, Wildlife & Education Specialist at Fairfield SWCD

The winter season brings with it many challenges for our local bird populations. Cold temperatures, decreased food availability, and finding appropriate shelter from the elements. While many species fly south for the winter because of these challenges, there are many other species that tough it out right here in Ohio. For these overwintering species, we can play a part in their survival by providing a birdfeeder. Bird feeders not only act as a reliable food source, but they can also be a lot of fun to watch!

One thing you’ll notice while birdwatching is that some birds prefer one kind of feeder style or food type over another. This can be due to adaptations such as the shape of their beak or feet, their natural diet, or their behavior. Here are a few options you can choose from when making your bird feeder selection.

Tube feeders, just as it sounds, have a refillable tube that is made for holding seed. Along the tube are multiple access points with a little perch for the bird to comfortably sit on. Seed options to consider are black oil sunflower seeds, cracked corn, millet, milo, or a mixed bag with a little bit of everything. These seeds are a favorite meal of many different bird species such as the northern cardinal, black-capped chickadee, tufted titmouse, finches, sparrows, grosbeaks and much more! Many of these birds, like the northern cardinal, have cone shaped beaks perfectly built for cracking open those seeds.

Suet feeders are small wire cages that hold a suet cake. Suet cakes are made up of animal fat mixed with numerous combinations of nuts, seeds, grains and sometimes fruit. These are favorites of our woodpeckers like the hairy, downy, red-bellied, red-headed, and pileated woodpeckers. These birds have zygodactyl feet, meaning they have two toes in the front and two in the back, that allow for easy grip on the sides of trees and suet feeders.

Platform feeders provide a flat elevated surface that’s conducive to spreading out seed, peanuts(unsalted), mealworms and more. The open concept of this feeder allows all birds big and small to come to the table. Blue jays and crows in particular love to snatch up the shelled peanuts and will aggressively prevent other birds from stealing their meal. Dried mealworms are a favorite of eastern blue birds as they forage for insects throughout the summer.

Some birds even prefer to simply forage on the ground, picking up leftovers from the feeder above. Mourning doves, American robins, black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, and others. If you are lucky enough, you might even spot the dark-eyed junco, a bird who migrates down to Ohio from Canada for the winter.

For a more comprehensive list of feeder food options and the species that enjoy each variety, check out the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project Feederwatch Common Feeder Birds bird list atfeederwatch.org/learn/common-feeder-birds.If you enjoy monitoring your bird feeders all winter long, consider becoming a citizen scientist and participating in Project Feederwatch through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Participants’ recorded data will contribute to conservation of these bird species. For more information, check out their homepage at feederwatch.org

How is Violet Township Preparing for Winter Weather?

 A new salt barn was purchased for Violet Township Road Department. It can hold up to 1500 TONS OF SALT.

 Snow plow trucks are being maintained and ready for the upcoming winter. Violet township road crew manages and plows the 112 lane miles throughout the Township.

WINTER WEATHER IN VIOLET TOWNSHIP

Winter weather is just around the corner and we are preparing for the winter season. Once the snow plows hit the neighborhoods we would like to ask the residents to do a few things to help us out:

 Since snow is pushed to the side of the road by the plow, residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from the streets during snow events to avoid being plowed in.

 We do have a priority we assign when it comes to the order in which we plow roads. First priority is given to the main roads followed by secondary roads and cul-de-sacs.

 If a mailbox was damaged by contact with a Township snow plow, it will be repaired or replaced. If damage was caused by snow or ice hitting the mailbox, or due to deteriorated materials, repairs or replacement is the responsibility of the resident. Residents are encouraged to make sure their mailboxes can withstand heavy snow thrown by passing plow trucks.

 Snow plowed to the curbs will often block driveways. Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided and your understanding is greatly appreciated.

From the Fire Department

I hope your holiday season was filled with family and fun! I want to again thank our community for your support of our Annual Toy Drive. As always, you came through to help us provide Christmas for those in need within our community and the Pickerington Local School District. Your continued generosity never ceases to amaze me.

On January 28, 2024, two of our most senior members, Assistant Chief Jim Paxton and Battalion Chief Kenneth Taylor, will retire. As Fire Chief, I speak on behalf of the Department in saying their knowledge and expertise will be missed and difficult to replace. Both men have over 35 years of service to the department and the community.

Battalion Chief Taylor has been with the Department since beginning as an Explorer in his teen years. Other than a short time at Perry Township Fire Department, this has been his only full-time position. He served as the first full-time Fire Chief beginning in 1986. The initial five man staff worked 40-hour positions until transitioning to a three platoon/unit staffing model soon after becoming full-time. As the community grew, he successfully added two more stations and the personnel to staff those stations better serve Pickerington and Violet Township. In 2009, after 23 years as Fire Chief, he made the decision to step down and occupy one of the three, newly created Battalion Chief positions. He has served in that capacity for the past 15 years.

Assistant Chief Paxton has been with the department since his teen years also beginning as an Explorer. He has spent his full-time fire career at Violet Township beginning in 1989. Chief Paxton steadily worked his way up the ladder from Firefighter/EMT-P to his present position. He, along with Chief Taylor and myself, became the first three people to occupy the Battalion Chief positions in 2009. Chief Paxtont transformed our part-time program into what it is today. His vision has allowed the Department to utilize that program as the stepping stone to hiring our full-time personnel. He also had a knack for designing emergency lighting for our vehicles. In 2014, he was selected to serve as the Assistant Fire Chief.

I would be remiss not to recognize both of these men. Each has played a significant part in my development over the years. I can honestly say that I would not be where I am today without there continued support. Enjoy retirement as it is well deserved for both of you!

Lastly, I would like to present some facts regarding the upcoming tax levy in March. Our last request was in 2014. This request was intended to last five (5) years and we have been able to make it last for 10. This was due to judicious management of our funds. Since that levy in 2014, the department has built a new Station 591, renovated Station 592, added vehicles and personnel.

This new levy in March will allow the department to continue our growth for the future. Our run volumes increase each year anywhere from 1%-5%. Our Community Paramedic program has been quite successful, so much so, that a second Community Medic is needed. Station 593, located behind the Ashley Furniture/Staples complex, needs to be re-located. This re-location will improve our response times and allow us to add an engine company. The added engine company will also require nine (9)additional personnel to staff it. We are already planning for a fourth station in 3-5 years that will be located in the Busey Road/Diley Road area of the township. This area of the township continues to grow with both commercial and residential construction. This will, again, require additional vehicles and personnel as well as improve our response times to this area. The additional funds will also be used to support our daily operations as our costs continue to increase.

Our mission is to exceed the community’s expectations. I hope we meet this goal each and every day. If you have any questions, please call us at 614-837-4123. You may also visit us at our headquarters, Station 592, located at 8700 Refugee Road. As always, we are your “Friends for Life”.

-- Chief Mike Little