Info from Violet Township| February/March 2022

Stay Safe Exercising in Winter Weather

For some, proper fitness and nutrition is a way of life. They create daily routines that focus on what and when to eat as well as when or where to work out. Their discipline often results in a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Many of us struggle to find this equilibrium. Life interrupts our routines. Work, school, children, pets, previous health issues or injuries, and lack of sleep may overshadow our best efforts of creating a balanced and healthy routine. Individual perspectives and responsibilities often place our own

personal physical and mental health further down on the priority list. The CO- VID-19 pandemic and winter weather further enhance the obstacles to our healthy activities.

Being active may improve our physical health, our mental health and our immune system.

Many of us start off the New Year with an invigorated determination to prioritize our health via better nutrition and exercise. It’s important to consult a physician prior to starting a new diet, routine or workout program. As we venture further into another “COVID-Winter,” it’s important to remember outdoor exercise can pose an increased challenge and actually be dangerous for those people who have or are at risk for cardiovascular disease. An article by Daniel J. Green in November of 2020’s ACE insights provides some insight and suggestions for outdoor winter activities:

“Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, increasing blood pressure and causing reduced blood flow to the heart. This effect, in combination with the increased oxygen demand by the heart during physical exertion, can lead to cardiac symptoms and potentially a heart attack in vulnerable individuals.

For this reason, anyone—but particularly those individuals who have, or are at risk for, cardiovascular disease—who opts to brave the cold and perform outdoor physical activity should consider the following practical tips to ensure it’s a reasonably safe experience:

Check the weather forecast.

Let your food digest.

Start low and progress slowly.

Extend your warm-up and cool-down.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Wear shoes with good traction.

Cover your head.

Wear bright and/or reflective clothing.

Bundle in layers.

Report any changes to your doctor.

Know when to say no.

Have someone on standby.

Know when to stop.

Be prepared for an emergency.

While exercising may become more difficult in the winter months, it’s important to remember the many benefits of staying active, for both you and your family. Exercise is a great way to break the monotony of working from home, homeschooling and any of the countless other challenges we’re all facing right now. And kids will really benefit from the stress relief and the improvements in focus and attention that come with regular physical activity.”

Please be safe, and enjoy a Happy and Healthy New Year!

Dellinger Recognized for Service

In recognition of Rick Dellinger’s commitment and immeasurable contributions during his years of service to Violet Township as a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals since 1997. We hope Rick will take with him the gratitude

Violet Township is pleased to announce the appointment of Vince Utterback to the position of Township Administrator.

Vince was appointed as Violet Township’s new Township Administrator during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees on January 8,

2022, with a start date of January 10, 2022. Vince will work part-time closely with Ed Drobina, who was re-classified as Deputy Administrator, for the next several months. Mr. Drobina will remain in this position during that time to assist Mr. Utterback in familiarization with the position and its processes. Mr. Utterback will assume the Administrator position full-time at the end of business on June 30, 2022.

As the Administrator of Violet Township Township, Vince will be responsible to the Township Board of Trustees

for the day-to-day operations of the Township, including all policies of the Township as established by the Board of Trustees, and continuously strive for excellence in serving residents.

He previously served as the Business Manager - Chief Operating Officer, and

Treasurer, for the Pickerington Local School District. Mr. Utterback holds a BS in BA Accounting; an MA in Education with Emphasis on Treasury Management, and is CPA, CMFC, FMP, CFE certified.

He also holds a Business Manager’s and Treasurer’s License.

Outgoing Administrator Ed Drobina’s extensive experience and steady hand provided a balanced and lasting impact on the Township these past several years. His leadership and dedication proved to be invaluable, as he led our organization through many challenges. We wish him all the best in his approaching retirement, and cannot thank him enough for stepping up to the plate when called upon.

We trust that residents and businesses alike will find Mr. Utterback’s leadership as accommodating and adept as Mr. Drobina’s. Violet Township looks forward to tackling its future vision with Mr. Utterback on board. Vince has our complete support to lead this organization for years to come, and we are eager to embark on new challenges with Vince in this role.