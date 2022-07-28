Homemade recipe for furry friends

With summer comes lots of playtime for pets, so it’s a great opportunity to treat your furry friends to a special treat.

This recipe, provided by Pickerington’s PetPeople, is for a pumpkin spice puppuccino, a delicious and pet-friendly healthy snack inspired by Starbucks’ whipped cream treat for dogs. The puppuccino names comes from the cappuccino cup it’s served in – you won’t find any cow milk in this pup cup though!

The pumpkin spice puppuccino includes butternut squash and goat milk, which are both beneficial for canine health. Butternut squash is a particularly nutritious food for dogs. It is loaded with vitamins A and C, as well as minerals that help improve strength and digestion.

Goat milk is similarly full of vitamins and minerals. While whipped cream is generally safe in small quantities for dogs, some can have trouble digesting it. Goat milk is more easily digestible than cow milk, meaning it’s not only great for overall health but perfect for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

Both the butternut squash and goat milk can be found at PetPeople, located at 1023 Hill Rd. N.

With only three ingredients and two steps, this recipe can be made for your pup in less than half an hour!

Pumpkin Spice Puppuccino

Ingredients

½ cup Primal pumpkin spice goat milk

2 dollops Primal butternut squash frozen topper or similar puree

Optional toppings: sugar free whipped cream or crushed freeze-dried treats for sprinkles

Directions

Stir ingredients together until fully combined

Add optional toppings to mixture

Enjoy!

Andrea Paolucci is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.