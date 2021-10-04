High school football teams revel in a return to near normalcy

Photo courtesy of Eric Music

More than just another season, 2021 will give Pickerington football players a return to the support of live, cheering fans.

“Having the whole community out there on a Friday night, I think that’s what makes football Friday nights so special,” says Pickerington High School North head football coach Nate Hillerich. “It’s more than a football game. It’s almost a social event and a night for our community to celebrate being a part of the community.”

Despite the uncertainty COVID-19 caused during the past school year, football continued to be a pillar that people in Pickerington and beyond could lean on.

Moving forward with a season during a pandemic came with obvious drawbacks and obstacles. North fans were unable to attend games and the players couldn’t use the locker room, but Hillerich, who’s in his fifth year as head coach of the Panthers, felt the community’s support every time his team took the field.

In a year full of obstacles, Hillerich says the community appreciated how hard the team worked just to be able to play – and how well the team managed to play. The Panthers finished with a 6-2 season, earning the title of Ohio Capital League Ohio Division champions.

If anything, the continued backing of fans through a challenging time reminded Hillerich why he wanted to become a football coach in the first place.

Notable Pickerington football alumni

Jack Sawyer, freshman defensive end at The Ohio State University

Ty Hamilton, sophomore defensive tackle at OSU

For kids who want to start playing football, the Pickerington Youth Athletic Association (PYAA) hosts three programs: mini, junior and senior. The mini camp is comprised of players in first and second grade, while the junior group takes those in third and fourth grade. The senior camp takes players in fifth and sixth grade, with seventh-graders also eligible if they attend a private school with no football program. The 2021 program cost $175 and included three days of conditioning. After conditioning, the camps participated in a draft run by the coaches. Practice was held at the PYAA Complex, 630 Hill Rd., four nights a week until the beginning of the school year, when it cut back to three a week. Participants are asked not to partake in other sports at the same time as football camp due to potential conflicts with the time commitment. There is also a flag football program available for kids in pre-K through seventh grade.

Eric Music, assistant athletic administrator of Pickerington High School Central, felt the same community resilience. The Tigers could only play in front of a 25 percent capacity stadium for the 2020 season, he says, but they always felt support coursing through their veins.

“I think the kids were appreciative because considering the year before, when the spring sports were going on, they didn’t even get a season,” Music says. “I think our kids were appreciative that we were able to get what we got.”

In fact, the team excelled during the difficult year. Central finished its season with an Ohio Capital League Buckeye Division title, a state runner-up finish and an 11-1 record.

Music says that, just like the Panthers, the Tigers are ready for a return to normalcy – especially a full stadium of fans again. Mostly, however, the team is looking forward to its scrimmages and high-profile games.

Both Hillerich and Music agree football in Pickerington is more than a game, a hobby or a pastime. While Pickerington players continue to excel in football and bring a statewide spotlight to their community, some reaching the collegiate level and beyond, the fans will continue to cheer for the team and remember how football can help to carry them through the hardest of times – even a pandemic.

“Football, traditionally, in Pickerington has always been important,” Music says. “I believe that tradition started a long time ago, but we have been with a transition of having Pick North involved. Now that both schools have high caliber Division I athletes. There’s no doubt that we have great football and tradition here.”

