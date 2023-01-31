Healthy recipe that will satisfy both your taste buds and fitness needs

Regaining control of an out-of-control diet may be quite difficult, but finding delicious meals that make you feel good is a worthwhile and rewarding step on the path to living a happier and healthier lifestyle.

Food bowls can be a great way to create inventive combinations of nutrient-rich foods in an appetizing way. Healthy food bowls are essentially a blend of superfoods mixed with each other for maximum nutrient density without sacrificing flavor.

The challenge with food bowls is finding the correct pairings to maximize health benefits without losing the natural flavors of the ingredients themselves. This has become somewhat of a puzzle for dietary health experts trying to piece together what they believe to be the ultimate food bowl.

This healing bowl offers unique and flavorful pairings, incorporating turmeric sweet potatoes, poached eggs and lemon dressing.

The sweet potatoes are important in giving the bowl substance and a strong base flavor. Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and antioxidants, which promotes a healthy gut and brain. Adding turmeric gives the sweet potatoes a boost of flavor and added health benefits.

Turmeric is a spice frequently found in curry which usually gives it its yellow color. Turmeric has been used as both a spice and medicinal herb in India for thousands of years. Recent studies suggest that the ancient herbalists were onto something, as scientists are still uncovering more health benefits of turmeric.

Curcumin is one of the primary compounds that gives turmeric its healthful kick. Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory and can reduce the chances of developing heart disease. Adding turmeric to any recipe will add a distinct flavor and the potential to improve heart health and prevent Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

While you can use brown rice in the recipe, if you’re really looking to up your health game, you can opt for quinoa. Unlike rice, quinoa can help to lower cholesterol and control blood sugar levels.

Poached eggs top the bowl with a punch of protein and flavor. Fans of pistachios can finish the bowl off with a handful of their favorite nuts.

Healing Bowl with Turmeric Sweet Potatoes, Poached Eggs and Lemon Dressing

Serves: 4

Turmeric Mashed Sweet Potatoes:

2 large sweet potatoes, cut into chunks

1 tbsp. of olive oil

1-2 tsp. turmeric

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups vegetable broth

Lemon Herb Dressing:

¼ cup lemon juice

⅓ cup olive oil

1 small clove garlic

2 tsp. agave

¼ cup parsley leaves

¼ tsp. salt (more to taste)

Healing Bowl:

4 poached or scrambled eggs

4 cups brown rice or quinoa

4 cups arugula or spinach or greens

2 cups pistachios or other nuts for topping

Directions

Turmeric Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes and begin steaming. Add turmeric, toss and coat. Add garlic and vegetable broth, bring to a simmer until potatoes are soft and liquid is absorbed. Transfer potatoes to a bowl and mash, season with salt, pepper and cream if desired.

Lemon Herb Dressing

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Season to taste.

Healing Bowl

Combine quinoa or brown rice and water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat. Simmer for 15 minutes. Poach 4 eggs in a skillet. Lightly toss greens in lemon herb dressing. Plate greens, quinoa or brown rice, poached egg and a handful of pistachios over mashed sweet potatoes. Top with a drizzle of remaining lemon herb dressing

Recipe courtesy of Pinch of Yum.

www.pinchofyum.com

Copyright 2016 Pinch of Yum. All rights reserved.