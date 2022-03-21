Pickerington Farmers Market regular offers homegrown produce recipe

Whether you’re an expert gardener or just conquering your first backyard plot, you’ll surely wonder what to do with all that fresh produce.

Clayton Beckham of Hammerie Farm has been a regular in the Pickerington Farmers Market for the past three years and advocates for using fresh produce at the table. Beckham says that a side salad, refrigerator pickles or freshly made bruschetta, depending on the season, are all great additions to meals.

“We are really big salad fans,” he says. “We specialize in mostly lettuce greens, whole head lettuce, kale, mustard greens, Swiss chard, spinach, all your little greens that go in your salad.”

To amplify the simplicity of salads, many turn to pickling vegetables. While that process can take weeks, refrigerator pickles are an easier and faster alternative.

Beckham recommends them as a simple and healthy snack for kids and adults alike. His recipe only requires letting the cucumbers sit overnight, then they’re ready to grab and go at any time.

× Refrigerator Pickles Ingredients Per 16 oz. Mason jar Fresh cucumbers

½ cup water

½ cup vinegar

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. sugar

¼ tsp. black pepper Directions Chop cucumbers either lengthwise into spears of desired length or widthwise into ⅛-inch rounds and place in Mason jars. Add water and vinegar to the jars so the cucumbers are submerged, leave enough room so it doesn’t overflow when you screw the lid on. Add the salt, pepper and sugar, seal the jars and gently shake to swirl the seasonings around. Let sit overnight or for 48 hours and enjoy. Courtesy of Clayton Beckham

Sophia Englehart is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.