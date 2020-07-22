Dining with your Dog

If you’re a dog owner, mealtime is never spent alone. More often than not, every time you take a seat at the table, your dog will be right there at your feet waiting for scraps.

Sometimes it happens on accident or sometimes you just can’t ignore those begging puppy eyes, but one way or another, your dog ends up eating much more human food than they probably should. Have you ever watched Fido lick up and swallow a bite of your dinner and had the slightly panicky afterthought, “Wait, can you eat that?”

While most canines seem like impenetrable furry vacuums, some foods can hurt their bellies or do worse damage. Here’s a play-by-play of doggy do’s and don’ts for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Please check with your trusted veterinarian before choosing to feed your dog anything it is not accustomed to or if making a drastic change in a pet’s diet.

Breakfast

Safe foods

Eggs – actually pretty beneficial for dogs in small amounts. Not only are they full of protein, but the American Kennel Association says they can even aid an upset doggy stomach.

Bananas – this one is, wait for it, nuts! Oh, did you think we were going to say bananas? The fruit is a healthy snack because of its low sodium content and high potassium, fiber, vitamin C and more.

Cheerios – this cereal won’t hurt your pet in moderation, and considering how active dogs are, is pretty much empty calories for a growing pup.

Unsafe foods

Bacon – sorry, pups. Bacon has way too much fat and salt for dogs. Plus, in large amounts, it can cause pancreatitis.

Avocados – those avocados on your oh-so-trendy toast are a definite, deadly no.

Lucky Charms – basically any cereal with excess sugar should be avoided. Probably by your dog and you – just sayin’.

Lunch

Safe foods

Peanut butter sandwich – note how we didn’t say PB&J. When you subtract the jelly, bites of a peanut butter sandwich are harmless.

Carrots – this vegetable is low in calories and a good source of vitamins for pooches!

Blueberries – are you surprised that this super food is also super beneficial for dogs? Blueberries have disease-fighting antioxidants and are low in calories.

Unsafe foods

Lunch meat – processed deli meats have chemicals in them that are not digested well by dogs.

Granola – granola and granola bars are a little too risky for dogs. Often it contains harmful ingredients such as chocolate, artificial sweeteners, nuts and more.

Dinner

Salmon – fully cooked salmon is an excellent source of protein and promotes joint and brain health. However, it’s important to remember that raw or undercooked fish can be deadly for dogs.

Sweet potatoes – supports healthy digestive system, low in fat and high in vitamins!

Quinoa – sometimes quinoa can be found in high-quality dry dog foods. Make sure it’s fully cooked.

Unsafe foods

Onions – it’s not just to keep your dog’s breath fresh. Onions can kill red blood cells, causing canine anemia.

Alcohol – this should be obvious.

Fat trimmings and bones – wait, you can’t give your dog a bone? Seems backward, but no, you can’t. Bones can easily lodge in dog’s throats or splinter and cause cuts in the digestive system. And fat trimmings are just plain bad for your pooch’s health.

Looking to make a meal that both you and Fido can both safely enjoy? Snag your ingredients at the Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market. The more local, whole food you can include in the recipes below, the better it will be for your dog’s health.

New Olde Pickerington Farmers’ Market guidelines include the following:

4-4:30 p.m. is designated for older adults and elevated-risk customers only.

50 customer capacity

Clean hands frequently

No reusable bags

Keep six feet apart

No dogs allowed

Limit touching of the products

Masks are highly encouraged

RECIPES

Sweet potato frozen yogurt pops

Ingredients

2 cartons honey Greek yogurt

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

¼ fat-free milk

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

6 freezer pop molds or paper cups and wooden sticks

Directions

Place the yogurt, sweet potatoes, milk and cinnamon in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour into molds or paper cups. Top molds with wooden sticks. If using cups, top foil and insert sticks through foil. Freeze until firm.

Recipe courtesy of TasteofHome

Tuna casserole

Ingredients

½ cup whole milk

1 6-ounce can of tuna in water, drained

1 cup cooked egg noodles

½ once peas

2 tbsp. grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Directions

In a medium saucepan, heat milk over medium heat. Mash in tuna and stir in noodles, peas and cheese. Let cool.

Recipe courtesy of Rachael Ray.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.