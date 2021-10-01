Complement your pumpkin picking traditions with this recipe

After picking pumpkins from Sam’s Pumpkin Patch and carving a few Halloween masterpieces, you may find yourself inspired to make a tasty pumpkin treat.

To make the most of pumpkin season, try a delicious breakfast recipe that’ll keep the boos – or rather, the blues – away.

Plus, the scones pair perfectly with a piping hot chai latte from Porter’s Coffeehouse and Bakery.

It’s important to remember that not all pumpkins are created equal, so be sure to pick up a pie pumpkin or some canned pumpkin for this recipe. Those leftovers from the jack-o-lantern are often watery, bland and stringy – so they’re not the best to use for baking.

PRO TIP: Baking these scones will fill your home with a drool-worthy pumpkin spice scent for a few hours, which makes it a great recipe to try if you’re hosting guests later that day.

Pumpkin Ginger Scones

Adapted from New York Times Cooking recipe by Martha Rose Shulman

Ingredients

¾ cup whole wheat flour

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

4 tbsp. unsalted butter, sliced into ½-inch thick pieces, cold

½ lb. fresh pumpkin, pureed (or ½ cup canned pumpkin puree)

1 large egg

¼ cup sour cream

2 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup candied ginger, chopped

OPTIONAL: ¼ cup powdered sugar or raw cane sugar

Directions

If using fresh pumpkin, scoop insides out and remove seeds. Use a food processor to puree. Set aside in the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a food processor, combine together flour, salt, cinnamon, ginger, baking powder and baking soda. Process until no clumps remain, about 20-30 seconds.

Add the butter to the food processor and use the pulse setting to gradually blend in the butter. Mixture will begin to resemble small, crumbly chunks.

In a separate bowl, use a hand mixer to beat together pumpkin puree, egg, sour cream, maple syrup and vanilla extract until thoroughly combined. Scrape the mixture into the food processor and blend until a dough begins to form.

Add candied ginger pieces and mix a little longer, just enough to disperse.

Lightly flour a cutting board or other surface and spread the dough from the food processor onto the surface. Use hands or mixing spoon to mold into a rectangle about ¾-inch thick. Cut into six squares, then cut each square diagonally across to create 12 equal-sized scones.

Place scones on baking sheet and bake for 12-15 or until bottoms become slightly browned.

Remove and let cool briefly on baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.

OPTIONAL: dust with powdered sugar or sprinkle raw cane sugar on top for a touch of added sweetness.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.l