Inside Pickerington | June/July 2022

Arbor Day Gathering

On April 11th Pickerington City leaders gathered at Victory Park and planted a tree as part of the annual Arbor Day celebration. For the past 29 years, Pickerington has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the national Arbor Day Foundation.

Pictured (L-R): City Council President Crystal Hicks; Councilman Kevin Kemper; Parks Board members Crystal Shepherd, Benjamin White, Patrick Seymour, Steve Malone and Danny Dickerson; Mayor Lee Gray; Service Director Don Rector; and Ohio Department of Natural Resources urban forester Alistair Reynolds.

Jaguars Celebrated

The Pickerington Special Olympics Jaguars were recently celebrated at a City Council meeting for winning the school age (under 16) Ohio State Basketball Championship. Mayor Gray declared April 20th as “Pickerington Jaguars Day” in the City of Pickerington. During the championship game, each member of the Jaguar squad scored points and in a demonstration of outstanding sportsmanship, the Jaguars helped each member of the opposing team to score as well. Congratulations Jaguars! You make Pickerington proud.

Fourth of July

Planning is underway for Pickerington’s annual Independence Day Celebration.

The parade will take place Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m. Any groups or individuals interested in participating should contact the Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department at (614) 833-2211 or by visiting www.pickerington.net. Registration is free. The parade lines up at Pickerington High School Central between 8:30-9:30 a.m. The route is approximately two miles long and moves north from PHSC on Lockville Road, then west on Columbus Street through Olde Pickerington Village, south on Hill Road and ends at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School.

This year’s fireworks display will take place Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from Pickerington High School Central. There will be no organized activities at Victory Park, but families are still welcome to watch the show from there. Law enforcement will be present.

Light Up Pickerington

Street lights are among the things you know you need and want in your community, but may not realize the full value of until they aren’t working. Enter Operation “Light Up Pickerington.”

The Pickerington Service Department started an initiative to get as many of the City’s street lights operational as possible before the schools break for summer.

“Historically, street light repair and replacement has been on an ‘as requested’ basis,” says Service Director Don Rector. “In lieu of residents or employees reporting these throughout the year, we decided to take a proactive approach to our street light maintenance. We are expecting that this will minimize the number of service requests received and also allow for a good audit of the lighting infrastructure.”

During the first phase of the project crews, inspected every street light in the City during the early morning hours, and their audit found approximately 54 lights were not functioning properly. Rector said they are continuing to work to ensure those lights are changed and/or repaired.

The City is responsible for approximately 1,700 street lights located throughout the City. The lights vary from typical subdivision street lights, to general lights along our major corridors and multi-light arrangements at our larger intersections.

Rector said as the project moves forward it may be noticeable that some street lights appear a different color than others: “The more amber-type bulbs are the older version and as they need serviced or changed the new brighter color LEDs will be installed.”

“Police” Solicitation

Public Awareness Announcement

The Pickerington Police Department has recently received calls from residents concerning mail mentioning “local police,” “Police of Pickerington” or similar language. The Pickerington Police Department does not endorse any private company, organization or individual soliciting money or support through the mail or by telephone. Should you receive these mailings or phone calls and have any questions concerning this type of solicitation, please contact our non-emergency number at (614) 575-6911.

Summer Series at Sycamore Creek Park

Summer 2022 brings a return to the familiar favorites at Sycamore Creek Park but with a twist. The City is combining the popular Summer Concert Series and Friday Night Flicks together for one night of entertainment.

Concerts that were previously held on Sundays will now be held Friday evenings between 6:30-

8:30 p.m. at the Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater. All concerts are free and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the show. The lineup includes:

June 10: Popgun

July 8: Divas!

August 12: Fleetwood Gold

When the concerts end, the movies begin. The Friday Night Flicks series will be held on the same dates starting at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.). The movies are also free, and the line-up is family friendly:

June 10: Encanto

July 8: Luca

August 12: Sing 2

If you’re looking for a summer of free and fun entertainment, Pickerington is the place to be!