Inside Pickerington | August/September 2022

Ohio’s D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year

The idea of becoming a police officer appealed to Brad Frost because he wanted to make a difference and have a career that his family could be proud of. By those measures, Frost is a huge success. Officer Frost is the Pickerington Police Department’s D.A.R.E. officer and was recently named Ohio’s D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year.

“Our department has always believed that Brad Frost was one of the best D.A.R.E. officers anywhere,” says Police Chief Tod Cheney. “This is based on feedback from students and faculty, his personality, work ethic, and his genuine caring attitude. This award, which was open to all D.A.R.E. officers in the state of Ohio, only solidifies that. We are lucky to have Officer Frost on our team.”

The D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program provides students from kindergarten through high school with the skills necessary to recognize and resist pressures to experiment with drugs and avoid gangs and violence. The lessons emphasize self-esteem, decision making, interpersonal communication skills and the consequences of drug abuse. They also discuss conflict resolution and positive alternatives to substance abuse.

Officer Frost has been with the police department for nearly 17 years and became the City’s D.A.R.E. officer in October 2015 after the department’s previous D.A.R.E. officer, Dan Simcox, retired.

“Hearing some of his stories really piqued my interest,” Frost says. “It hit me that I could do the same thing and (hopefully) have the same impact as he did.”

Frost quickly realized that a big part of his job would be changing the perception of the program.

“A lot of people remember the D.A.R.E. program from when they were in school in the ’80s and ’90s,” he says. “That program ended up with a bad reputation and people still associate today’s D.A.R.E. program with that. The current D.A.R.E. program was modified in the early 2000s and is a more effective, evidence-based program.”

So what exactly does a D.A.R.E. officer do?

“No two weeks ever really look the same,” Frost says. “At different points of the year, I am focused on different aspects of the job. For instance, over the summer I coordinate with the principals of our three middle schools in order to schedule D.A.R.E. classes for the following school year. I also participate in parades, festivals and other community events and do speaking engagements with various organizations. In the fall and winter, I teach the D.A.R.E. classes at our three middle schools and also fill in as a school resource officer where needed. In the spring, focus shifts to prom and after-prom events. Sometimes high school students will ask for my participation in anti-drunk driving projects or anti-texting and driving projects. About that time of the year, we start to wrap up school and send off the students for summer break and I start the cycle all over again.”

Frost says being recognized as Ohio’s D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year was completely unexpected and one of the proudest moments in his professional career.

“My wife often says she feels like she’s with a celebrity when we go out to lunch. We always seem to run into a student who recognizes me and says hi,” Frost says. “One thing that I never get tired of is talking with parents who tell me how much the students really get out of the program. Sometimes while I’m teaching, I wonder if the kids are really listening. But then they go home and tell their parents about what they learned. It’s encouraging to know that the kids are listening and retaining the information we’re talking about. I just want to thank all of the parents for allowing their kids to be a part of our D.A.R.E. program and encouraging them to participate. I wouldn’t be able to do what I get to do without them. Being able to have positive law enforcement interactions with the students in our school district, on a daily basis, is my favorite part of this job.”

Sgt. David Silvernail was recently recognized by the Seton Parish Knights of Columbus as the Pickerington Police Department Officer of the Year. Sgt. Silvernail has served the residents of Pickerington for more than 29 years and has held assignments as an officer, detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant and administrative sergeant. Congratulations Sgt. Silvernail!

Congratulations to Utility Billing Administrator Sharon Leasure on her retirement from the City of Pickerington. Sharon worked for the City for 18 years, and though she will be missed, we wish her nothing but the best in retirement!

