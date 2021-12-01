Celebrate the holiday season with these local events

The holiday season in Pickerington is on the road back to normalcy. While residents and visitors will have to wait for some traditions, such as Breakfast with Santa, to return in the future, there are plenty of local opportunities to get in the holiday spirit this year!

Santa’s Mailbox

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

City Hall will collect letters for Santa through Dec. 15. Due to high demand, a special mailbox is set up to drop off letters headed to the North Pole. Pickerington has the inside track with the man in the red suit, so Pickerington children are sure to get a reply. Just make sure to include the child’s name and address so Santa’s elves know where to return the letter.

Photos with Santa

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Santa Claus is coming to Pickerington! Families can come out for this free photo opportunity from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 1. To keep Santa healthy for Christmas Eve, attendees are asked to wear a mask and stay socially distanced throughout the event.

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Now in the tradition’s 31st year, spread the holiday cheer with a donation of new or gently used mittens, gloves, hats and scarves for Fairfield County Job and Family Services. Donations can be placed around the Memorial Mitten Tree in the lobby of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3-17.

Pickerington Holiday Gathering

www.pickeringtonvillage.com/events

Holiday Gift Market

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Pickerington Community Theatre presents a heartwarming holiday tale based on a title in the best-selling children’s series, Magic Tree House. Pamela Villarreal directs the adaptation of one of Mary Pope Osborne’s award-winning books. In the tale set in Victorian London, the main characters Jack and Annie befriend legendary author Charles Dickens and learn about the significance of charity and kindness. Catch a performance at the Wigwam Theater at 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays running Dec. 3-12.

Santa Saturday

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Pickerington Public Library will be hosting its annual Santa Saturday event in the atrium of the library. Enjoy music, crafts and, of course, a visit from Santa 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Violet Township Fire Department Toy Drive

www.violet.oh.us

Help spread holiday cheer by donating to the fire department’s toy drive Nov. 22-Dec. 23. Donations can be made in person, contactless and online. Make physical donations at the lobbies of any Violet Township fire station during the drive. Stay inside your vehicle Dec. 11-12 during the drive-thru drop-off events at Violet Fire Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations can also be made online through Target and Amazon.

