Pickerington | October/November 2021 Calendar

Oct. 4

Book Chat – Into the Wild

6-6:30 p.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join the Pickerington Public Library for a book chat on Facebook Live as library representatives share personalized book suggestions. Can’t make it work with your schedule? An archive of the video is available to watch later on.

Oct. 9

Fifth Annual Blue Ribbon Run

9 a.m., Victory Park, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/Pickerington/RunforChildrenandtheElderly5k

A 5K walk/run organized by Citizens to Protect Children and the Elderly from Abuse and Neglect.

Oct. 10

Open House: Kids Day at the Museum

1-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Play games, hear stories, see photos and touch artifacts from Pickerington’s past. Kids can try on vintage clothing and have a photo taken. Admission is free.

Oct. 12

Stitching ’N the Stacks

6-7 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A monthly meeting for beginner and experienced crafters.

Oct. 14

First Drafts Book Club – Utopia Avenue

7-8 p.m., barrel room at Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

First Drafts focuses on books with buzz. Space is limited so advance registration is recommended.

Oct. 16

Pickerington Comic Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Meet local comic and graphic novel creators, pick up free comics, have fun with crafts and trivia, and take fun photos with your favorite characters.

Oct. 19

Pickerington Public Library Book Club

7-8 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s longest-running and largest book club.

Oct. 21

Brown Bag Book Club – The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell

1-2 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring a meal or snack to this lunchtime book club meeting.

Oct. 26

Minute to Win It: Monster Mash Edition

6-7 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Compete in a series of Halloween-themed challenges.

Oct. 27

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Columbus and Center streets

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

The Haunted Village typically includes free ghost tours, hayrides and trick-or-treating at local businesses with food vendors, restaurants and shops open during the event.

Oct. 28

Trick or Treat at the Library

1-3 p.m., atrium at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Dress up in your Halloween best and stop by Pickerington Library Main for some goodies and fun.

Oct. 28

Tots Trick or Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

City Hall staff will be dressed up to hand out goodies and greet children ages 2-5 accompanied by adults. Costumes encouraged.

Oct. 28

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., throughout Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Committee’s unified trick or treat night. Rain or shine, put on your costumes and set out for a night of trick-or-treating.

Oct. 30

Ghost Hunters: Library Edition

Noon-2 p.m., atrium at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Learn about paranormal activity from the Tri-C Ghost Hunters’ investigation experiences and see if you can find evidence of a ghost in the library.

Nov. 1

Book Chat

6-6:30 p.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join the Pickerington Public Library for a book chat on Facebook Live as library representatives share personalized book suggestions. Can’t make it work with your schedule? An archive of the video is available to watch later on.

Nov. 9

Stitching ’N the Stacks

6-7 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A monthly meeting for beginner and experienced crafters.

Nov. 11

First Drafts Book Club – Shuggie Bain

7-8 p.m., barrel room at Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St. Ste. 101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

First Drafts focuses on books with buzz. Space is limited so advance registration is recommended.

Nov. 13

Tiger Turkey Trot 5K

9 a.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way

www.facebook.com/pickcentboyslax

5K run/walk organized by Pickerington Central Lacrosse and benefiting the Tiger Lacrosse Booster Club. The race is offered both in person and virtually this year.

Nov. 14

Open House: Train Stop Pickerington

1-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Celebrate National Model Railroad Month with the sights and sounds of model trains displayed in by local railroad enthusiasts. Hear stories, see photos and touch artifacts from Pickerington’s Railroad that began operation in 1879. Admission is free.

Nov. 16

Pickerington Public Library Book Club

7-8 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s longest-running and largest book club.

Nov. 18

Brown Bag Book Club – November Road

1-2 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring a meal or snack to this lunchtime book club meeting.

Nov. 22

Turkey Bouquet – Monday Makers

6-7 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

In this Thanksgiving-themed event you’ll learn how to turn artificial flowers into a turkey bouquet for your holiday gathering.

Nov. 24-Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

A North Pole Express mailbox will be placed in front of City Hall for children to write Santa and his helpers a letter for Christmas. Please include child’s name and return address so Santa can write back!