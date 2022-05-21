Pickerington Calendar| June/July 2022

Through September

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., downtown Pickerington, 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

The Pickerington Farmers’ Market is a family-friendly event showcasing some of the best of what Pickerington’s local businesses have to offer. Find fresh produce and baked goods, artisan coffee, or fresh flowers.

June 3

Free Youth Mental Health First Aid Training

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 111 S. Broad St., Lancaster

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This free class, hosted by Fairfield County ADAMH, aims to teach youth and parents how to identify, understand and respond to various signs of mental illness and substance misuse among children, teenagers and young adults.

June 3-4

Pop-Up Children’s Book Sale

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Line up your next great summer read at the Friends of the Pickerington Public Library special kids and teens summer reading book sale. Get your entire family registered for Summer Reading and build your home library at the same time!

June 4

Pickerington Lions Club CarShow Cruise-In Brews

11 a.m.-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 West Church St.

Enjoy live music, food trucks and community activities, free to spectators. $15 to enter a vehicle in the show.

June 7, 21, 28; July 5, 12, 19

Stories in the Park

6:30-7:30 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Moorhead Shelter, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Stories in the Park classes will feature books, songs and rhymes that will make imaginations run wild and prepare young ones for reading. Open to all but geared toward children, their caregivers and siblings.

June 10

Summer Concert Series – Popgun

6:30-8 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Don’t forget to bring a blanket and chairs when you attend this free monthly outdoor concert series in the park.

June 10

Friday Night Flicks – Encanto

Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Bring family and friends out to watch Disney’s Encanto projected on the side of the white barn in the park. This event is free to attend and open to all.

June 11

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

For more information and to schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code PickeringtonLibrary.

June 16

Brown Bag Book Club – Apples Never Fall

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A lunchtime book club for those who enjoy lively discussion! Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month for a spirited discussion of popular and classic books in a variety of genres. No registration is required to attend.

June 18

Ultimate Water Fight

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Get ready to be soaked in the biggest water showdown of the summer! Wear clothes that can get messy! Registration is required; this program is for kids going into sixth through ninth grades.

July 4

July 4th Celebration

10 a.m. – Parade

10 p.m. – Fireworks

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., traveling north on Lockville Road before turning west on West Columbus Street and briefly flowing south on Hill Road South. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m., launching from Pickerington High School Central.

July 4

Freedom 5K & Kids’ Fun Run sponsored by OrthoNeuro

8 a.m., Pickerington High School North XC course, 7800 Refugee Rd.

www.picktownpalooza.org

Spend Independence Day running, as OrthoNeuro sponsors the Freedom 5K & Kids’ Fun Run. This family friendly event includes a Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m. and the Freedom 5K at 8:30 a.m., with a route that winds its way through the Pickerington High School North XC course.

July 8

Summer Concert Series – Divas!

6:30-8 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Don’t forget to bring a blanket and chairs when you attend this free monthly outdoor concert series in the park, featuring the band Divas!

July 8

Friday Night Flicks – Luca

Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Bring your family and friends out to watch Disney’s Luca projected on the side of the white barn in the park. This event is free to attend and open to all.

July 9

Mini Golf at the Library

1-3 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Drop in to Sycamore Plaza and play a round of mini-golf. Holes will be set up around the library for you to play at your own pace. No registration is required.

July 9

PACC & Cardo’s Golf Classic

1-5 p.m., Cumberland Trail Golf Club, 8244 Columbia Rd. SW, Pataskala

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Hosted by Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, this event features a full day of golf and camaraderie, with lunch, snacks and prizes available. Participating members must preregister for the event online.

July 14-16

Picktown Palooza

5 p.m.-midnight, 300 Opportunity Way

www.picktownpalooza.org

You won’t want to miss this three-day community festival celebration, which features a variety of fun activities for the whole family including carnival rides; live music; food vendors; and a car, truck and bike show.

July 21

PACC Quarterly Membership Luncheon

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Don’t miss the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce’s premier networking event, as the organization host its quarterly membership luncheon featuring a guest speaker and a presentation on an issue of interest to the business community.

July 21

Brown Bag Book Club – Wuthering Heights

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A lunchtime book club for those who enjoy lively discussion! Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month for a spirited discussion of popular and classic books in a variety of genres. No registration is required to attend.

July 21-July 30

Lancaster Festival

Lancaster

www.lancasterfestival.org

Featuring headliners Rick Springfield and Lady A, the Lancaster Festival presents 10 days of arts, music and more. Other performances include Elton Rohn, the Byron Stripling Band and A Musical Zoo! – many of the performers are joined by the Lancaster Festival Orchestra.

July 24

Ohio University Lancaster Theatre presents RENT!

2 p.m. & 7 p.m., Wagner Theatre,1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster

www.ohio.edu/lancaster/current-students/theatre

A groundbreaking Pulitzer Prize drama andTony Award winning musical set in the EastVillage of New York City about falling inlove, finding your voice and living for today.

July 29

Locked in the Library

5:30-8:30 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Teens ages 12-17 who complete their Summer Reading Logs are invited to the annual teen lock-in. Nerf gun fights! Video games! Crafts and competitions! Contact the library to learn more about Summer Reading Logs.

July 30

Youth Fishing Derby

9:30-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond, Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Come out and enjoy a day of fishing and fun with family and friends at the 15th annual City of Pickerington Youth Fishing Derby. The event is free to attend and includes prizes for the most fish and biggest fish caught.