Pickerington Calendar | December 2021/January 2022

Nov. 6-Jan. 2

A Victorian Christmas

Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster 43130

www.decartsohio.org

Visitors will see traditional Christmas displays from the reign of Queen Victoria (1839 to 1901) including nativities, Santas, Christmas cards and decorated trees from a variety of time periods in the Victorian era.

Through Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

A North Pole Express mailbox will be placed in front of City Hall for children to write Santa and his helpers a letter for Christmas. Please include the child’s name and return address so Santa can write back!

Dec. 1

Wednesday Connects

8:30-9:30 a.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

“Connect for success” by gaining valuable business advice on pitching, networking, presenting, referring and more.

Dec. 1

Photos with Santa

2-7 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Santa is stopping by City Hall! Put on your favorite holiday gear, come say hello and take a special photo.

Thursdays through Jan. 20

Michael Robinson

6:30-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Come out for the sweet acoustic sounds of Michael Robinson as he performs live at Cardo’s on Thursday nights.

Dec. 3-17

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Come help the City of Pickerington decorate its mitten tree with new or gently used mittens, gloves, hats and scarves that will be donated to Fairfield County Job and Family Services.

Dec. 3

Holiday Gathering

5-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, 13 W. Columbus St.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Come out for this family event featuring the lighting of the city tree, wagon rides, cookie decorating, holiday treats and more.

Dec. 3

Holiday Gift Market

5-8 p.m., the Loft at Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

A special feature of the Pickerington Farmers’ Market, the market will feature additional vendors offering holiday gifts for the whole family.

Dec. 4

Santa Saturday

1-3 p.m., atrium at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join Santa, along with music, crafts and more at this holiday family event.

Dec. 6

Book Chat

6-6:30 p.m., virtual

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Library features new book selections on the first Monday of every month. Tune in for the December feature themed around magic.

Dec. 9

First Drafts Book Club – Twenty-one Truths About Love

7-8 p.m., barrel room at Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

First Drafts focuses on books with buzz. Space is limited so advance registration is recommended.

Dec. 11

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m., meeting room A at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.redcrossblood.org

Volunteer or give blood at the Red Cross Blood Drive. More information and opportunities available online.

Dec. 14

Stitching ’N the Stacks

6-7 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A monthly meeting for beginner and experienced crafters.

Dec. 16

Brown Bag Book Club – Get a Life, Chloe Brown

1-2 p.m., digital classroom at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring a meal or snack to this lunchtime book club meeting.

Dec. 21

Pickerington Public Library Book Club – Holes

7-8 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s longest-running and largest book club.

Jan. 18

Pickerington Public Library Book Club – Miss Cecily’s Recipes for Exceptional Ladies

7-8 p.m., meeting room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s longest-running and largest book club.

Jan. 21

LIVE at Combustion – Ian Thomas

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.combustionbrewing.com

Taking inspiration from rock, country, pop and blues, Ian Thomas will perform many popular favorites. Combustion encourages picking something up from a local food truck and stopping in for craft beer.

Jan. 29

5th Annual Ryan’s Rave to Save

6:30-11:30 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. N.W.

www.ryanreebfoundation.org

Founded six years ago after the tragic suicide of Ryan Joseph Reeb, this annual event raises awareness for suicide prevention. Funds support the Signs of Suicide Program through New Horizons of Fairfield County, which brings suicide prevention programs into the Fairfield County school districts. The event features dancing, appetizers, a live band and DJ, a bar, raffle baskets, and more.

Shutterbugs:

Send photos of life in Pickerington to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our August/September issue!

Deadline is May 31

Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events for consideration.

