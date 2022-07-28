Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2022

Through Sept. 29
Pickerington Farmers’ Market
Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., downtown Pickerington, 89 N. Center St.
The Pickerington Farmers’ Market is a family-friendly event showcasing some of the best of what Pickerington’s local businesses have to offer. Find fresh produce and baked goods, artisan coffee, or fresh flowers.
Aug. 2
National Coloring Book Day Celebration
1-4 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Celebrate National Coloring Book Day at the Pickerington Library where coloring supplies will be provided.
Aug. 2
Sycamore Summer Movie Series
2-4 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
The movie series concludes with Dolphin Tales.
Aug. 2
Stories in the Park
6:30-7:30 p.m., Upper Sycamore Creek Park, 481 Hereford Dr.
Reading isn’t just for the library! Get cozy in the park for a story time.
Aug. 3, Sept. 7
Wednesday Connects
8:30-9:30 a.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr.
Get the chance to network with other business leaders and pitch business ideas.
Aug. 5, Sept. 2
Women’s Leadership Coalition
8-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons Area, 602 Redbud Rd.
Hear from female speakers to encourage and inspire women in leadership roles.
Aug. 6
Summer Reading Finale
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW
Celebrate the end of summer reading with family-friendly activities at the Wigwam Event
Center, including a concert, magic show and petting zoo.
Aug. 7
Kids Day at the Museum
2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.
Free admission for the young and young at heart! Enjoy old-time outdoor games and indoor use of dial telephones, manual typewriters, Barbie dolls, and more.
Aug. 12
Summer Concert Series – Fleetwood Gold
6:30-8 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.
The final installment of the summer concert series will feature a Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks cover band. Free to all.
Aug. 12
Friday Night Flicks – Sing 2
Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.
The final installment of the Friday night flicks series will feature a showing of Sing 2 on the white barn. Free to all.
Aug. 15-18
First Days of School – Grades K-12
Students in grades first through 12th will begin their school year staggered across three days.
Aug. 18
Brown Bag Book Club – Come Fly the World
1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way
A lunchtime book club for those who enjoy lively discussion! Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month for a spirited discussion of popular and classic books in a variety of genres. No registration is required to attend.
Aug. 20
Youth Adventure Challenge
9 a.m.-noon, Sycamore Creek Park
www.ci.pickerington.oh.us
Pickerington Parks and Recreation’s Youth Adventure Challenge gives kids the opportunity to show their skills on fitness obstacle courses. Kids ages 3-12 can participate. Tickets cost $5.
Aug. 20
American Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
For more information and to schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code PickeringtonLibrary.
Sept. 5
Labor Day Lions Club Parade & Fish Fry
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Victory Park, Lockville Rd.
The annual Pickerington Lions Club fundraiser returns with a parade to start the festivities followed by a fish fry at 11 a.m.
Sept. 8
Vet Ohio Expo
Noon-6 p.m., National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St.
Sponsored by nonprofit Buy-Vet.org, the Vet Ohio Expo showcases Veteran-owned businesses and services and encourages people to think of Veterans first.
Sept. 11
50 Years Ago: A Look Back at the 1970s
2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.
Enjoy hit music from the era, Instamatic cameras, eight-track tapes, Hot Wheels, Tinkertoys, rotary telephones and more. Come dressed in your best ’70s attire for the chance to win a prize.
Sept. 23-24
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Combustion Brewery Parking Lot, 80 W. Church St.
This free outdoor event transforms the parking lot into a biergarten. With music, games and a mile-long race, it’s fun for all ages, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.