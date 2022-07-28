Pickerington Calendar | August/September 2022

Through Sept. 29

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

Thursdays, 4-7 p.m., downtown Pickerington, 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

The Pickerington Farmers’ Market is a family-friendly event showcasing some of the best of what Pickerington’s local businesses have to offer. Find fresh produce and baked goods, artisan coffee, or fresh flowers.

Aug. 2

National Coloring Book Day Celebration

1-4 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate National Coloring Book Day at the Pickerington Library where coloring supplies will be provided.

Aug. 2

Sycamore Summer Movie Series

2-4 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The movie series concludes with Dolphin Tales.

Aug. 2

Stories in the Park

6:30-7:30 p.m., Upper Sycamore Creek Park, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Reading isn’t just for the library! Get cozy in the park for a story time.

Aug. 3, Sept. 7

Wednesday Connects

8:30-9:30 a.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Get the chance to network with other business leaders and pitch business ideas.

Aug. 5, Sept. 2

Women’s Leadership Coalition

8-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons Area, 602 Redbud Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Hear from female speakers to encourage and inspire women in leadership roles.

Aug. 6

Summer Reading Finale

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate the end of summer reading with family-friendly activities at the Wigwam Event

Center, including a concert, magic show and petting zoo.

Aug. 7

Kids Day at the Museum

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Free admission for the young and young at heart! Enjoy old-time outdoor games and indoor use of dial telephones, manual typewriters, Barbie dolls, and more.

Aug. 12

Summer Concert Series – Fleetwood Gold

6:30-8 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The final installment of the summer concert series will feature a Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks cover band. Free to all.

Aug. 12

Friday Night Flicks – Sing 2

Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The final installment of the Friday night flicks series will feature a showing of Sing 2 on the white barn. Free to all.

Aug. 15-18

First Days of School – Grades K-12

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Students in grades first through 12th will begin their school year staggered across three days.

Aug. 18

Brown Bag Book Club – Come Fly the World

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, meeting room A, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A lunchtime book club for those who enjoy lively discussion! Brown Bag Book Club meets the third Thursday of every month for a spirited discussion of popular and classic books in a variety of genres. No registration is required to attend.

Aug. 20

Youth Adventure Challenge

9 a.m.-noon, Sycamore Creek Park

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Pickerington Parks and Recreation’s Youth Adventure Challenge gives kids the opportunity to show their skills on fitness obstacle courses. Kids ages 3-12 can participate. Tickets cost $5.

Aug. 20

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

For more information and to schedule an appointment: 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code PickeringtonLibrary.

Sept. 5

Labor Day Lions Club Parade & Fish Fry

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Victory Park, Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

The annual Pickerington Lions Club fundraiser returns with a parade to start the festivities followed by a fish fry at 11 a.m.

Sept. 8

Vet Ohio Expo

Noon-6 p.m., National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St.

www.vetohioexpo.com

Sponsored by nonprofit Buy-Vet.org, the Vet Ohio Expo showcases Veteran-owned businesses and services and encourages people to think of Veterans first.

Sept. 11

50 Years Ago: A Look Back at the 1970s

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Enjoy hit music from the era, Instamatic cameras, eight-track tapes, Hot Wheels, Tinkertoys, rotary telephones and more. Come dressed in your best ’70s attire for the chance to win a prize.

Sept. 23-24

Pickerington Oktoberfest

Combustion Brewery Parking Lot, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This free outdoor event transforms the parking lot into a biergarten. With music, games and a mile-long race, it’s fun for all ages, but minors must be accompanied by an adult.