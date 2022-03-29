Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2022

April 1
Artists Among Us
10-11 a.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way
People of all artistic skill levels are welcome to come express their creative side with different styles and mediums. Materials will be provided.
April 6-10
Friends of Pickerington Public Library – Spring Book Sale
Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way
The sale will feature a variety of books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl albums.
April 6
Beers and Board Games Club Meetup
5:30-9 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101
Bring your own game from home or join in on someone else’s game while supporting Beers and Board Games’ charitable fund.
April 8
Free Youth Mental Health First Aid
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 111 S. Broad St., Lancaster
This free course will help attendees identify signs of mental illness and substance abuse in children and teens 6-18 years old.
April 8
Stories in the Park
10-11 a.m., Lower Sycamore Creek Park Pickering Shelter, 300 Covered Bridge Ln.
Join the Pickerington Public Library for a family-friendly event featuring songs and stories.
April 9
Bend and Brew
10-11 a.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St. Suite 101
Yoga instructor Karissa Carpenter will be hosting a yoga class with time after for a beer and socializing.
April 12
Stitching ‘N the Stacks – Yarn Craft Group
6-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way
This event is open to stitchers of all needlecraft experience levels.
April 16
Crafty Saturdays – Macrame Class
1-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Join the Sycamore Plaza Library for a macrame class and learn how to make your own macrame plant hanger.
April 17
Open Mic Comedy Sundays
3-6 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St. Suite 101
Join an open-mic comedy show hosted by comedian Silas with music from DJ Law.
April 23
DIY Flower Bombs
1-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Make your own wildflower seed bomb to celebrate Earth Day, butterflies and bees.
April 25
Cricut Class – Taco Towel
6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way
To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Pickerington Public Library is hosting a “You Had Me at Tacos” dish towel crafting event.
May 4
May the Fourth Be With You
All day, Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Join Sycamore Public Library for an all-day Star Wars movie marathon.
May 6
Pickerington Chocolate Hop
6-8:30 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village
This benefit for the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society and Pickerington Village Association community events features shopping, food, markets and family fun. A map guides participants to complimentary chocolate treats.
May 7
Comic Fest
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way
Celebrate free comic book day with the Pickerington Public Library. There will be vendor art displays, cosplay, and community building and planned superhero events.
May 14
Crafty Saturday – DIY Botanical Bookmarks
1-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Make your own botanical bookmark! All supplies will be provided.
May 23
Monday Makers – Chalk Art
6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way
Join the Pickerington Public Library in making chalk art outside the building.
May 17-21
Last Day for Pickerington Local School District
May 17, last day for seniors
May 20, last day for students K-11
May 21, graduation day
Thursdays
Michael Robinson
6:30-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.
Join Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern on Thursdays for an acoustic musical performance by Michael Robinson.
Tuesdays
Music Trivia Tuesday
7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.
Every Tuesday night, music lovers converge on Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern for a night of music and trivia.
