Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2022

April 1

Artists Among Us

10-11 a.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

People of all artistic skill levels are welcome to come express their creative side with different styles and mediums. Materials will be provided.

April 6-10

Friends of Pickerington Public Library – Spring Book Sale

Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The sale will feature a variety of books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl albums.

April 6

Beers and Board Games Club Meetup

5:30-9 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.combustionbrewing.com

Bring your own game from home or join in on someone else’s game while supporting Beers and Board Games’ charitable fund.

April 8

Free Youth Mental Health First Aid

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 111 S. Broad St., Lancaster

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This free course will help attendees identify signs of mental illness and substance abuse in children and teens 6-18 years old.

April 8

Stories in the Park

10-11 a.m., Lower Sycamore Creek Park Pickering Shelter, 300 Covered Bridge Ln.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join the Pickerington Public Library for a family-friendly event featuring songs and stories.

April 9

Bend and Brew

10-11 a.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St. Suite 101

www.combustionbrewing.com

Yoga instructor Karissa Carpenter will be hosting a yoga class with time after for a beer and socializing.

April 12

Stitching ‘N the Stacks – Yarn Craft Group

6-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This event is open to stitchers of all needlecraft experience levels.

April 16

Crafty Saturdays – Macrame Class

1-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join the Sycamore Plaza Library for a macrame class and learn how to make your own macrame plant hanger.

April 17

Open Mic Comedy Sundays

3-6 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St. Suite 101

www.combustionbrewing.com

Join an open-mic comedy show hosted by comedian Silas with music from DJ Law.

April 23

DIY Flower Bombs

1-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Make your own wildflower seed bomb to celebrate Earth Day, butterflies and bees.

April 25

Cricut Class – Taco Towel

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the Pickerington Public Library is hosting a “You Had Me at Tacos” dish towel crafting event.

May 4

May the Fourth Be With You

All day, Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join Sycamore Public Library for an all-day Star Wars movie marathon.

May 6

Pickerington Chocolate Hop

6-8:30 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

This benefit for the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society and Pickerington Village Association community events features shopping, food, markets and family fun. A map guides participants to complimentary chocolate treats.

May 7

Comic Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate free comic book day with the Pickerington Public Library. There will be vendor art displays, cosplay, and community building and planned superhero events.

May 14

Crafty Saturday – DIY Botanical Bookmarks

1-3 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Make your own botanical bookmark! All supplies will be provided.

May 23

Monday Makers – Chalk Art

6-7 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join the Pickerington Public Library in making chalk art outside the building.

May 17-21

Last Day for Pickerington Local School District

May 17, last day for seniors

May 20, last day for students K-11

May 21, graduation day

pickerington.k12.oh.us

Thursdays

Michael Robinson

6:30-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Join Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern on Thursdays for an acoustic musical performance by Michael Robinson.

Tuesdays

Music Trivia Tuesday

7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Every Tuesday night, music lovers converge on Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern for a night of music and trivia.

Shutterbugs

Send photos of life in Pickerington to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our August/September issue!

Deadline is May 31

Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events with photo credit for consideration.