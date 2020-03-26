Bookmarks | Pickerington April/May 2020

Pete the Cat and the Supercool Science Fair

by Kimberly Dean and James Dean

When Pete the Cat's school host a science fair, he and his friends need to find the perfect experiment to present. Here’s an explosive idea: a volcano with hot lava. What could go wrong? Probably a lot. Thankfully, even after some mishaps, the science fair is still a blast and super cool.

Up on Bob

by Mary Sullivan

Bob the dachshund takes his naps very seriously. But someone else takes napping on Bob very seriously. Will Bob get his nap?

Dot. Unplugged

by Randi Zuckerberg

Stepping away from devices, gadgets and video games isn’t easy in our modern world. When the power goes out on Dot and her family, creative ideas spark, resulting in imaginative scenarios and memorable adventures. And what is the best non-wired activity of all? Reading a book, of course!

From the Desk of Zoe Washington

by Janae Marks

Zoe Washington isn’t sure how to compose a letter to her father – a man she’s never met and only heard from once via card on her 12th birthday because he’s sitting in prison for a crime he never committed. Zoe is determined to uncover the truth, even if it means hiding his letters and her investigation from the rest of her family. Thankfully, her high-stress bakery internship that could lead to a Food Network appearance is the perfect distraction. This is one recipe that’s stumping Zoe. The only thing she knows for a fact? Everyone lies.

Bug Boys

by Laura Knetzger

Rhino-B is a brash but sweet guy and Stag-B is a calm and scholarly adventurer, but together these young beetles are the Bug Boys. These best friends are exploring the world of Bug Village and beyond, along with their personal thoughts and feelings, which are sometimes confusing and complicated. The challenges might be mighty, but you can bet Rhino-B and Stag-B will face it together with the power of friendship.

Twist

by Sarah Cannon

Follow the characters of Eli, Neha and Court, each of whom have special gifts. Eli dreams of being the next Stephen King, and he's just created his best monster yet. Neha’s secret notebook is filled with drawings of a fantasy world she calls Forest Creeks, which is inhabited by imaginary creatures. And Court is known for finding trouble and stopping it. So, when Court ends up with one of Neha's drawings and realizes that the monsters in Forest Creeks are from Eli's stories, things get complicated.

The Big Book of Dressing Up

by Laura Minter and Tia Williams

For those times when your little ones want to be a pirate, princess, superhero, astronaut, knight, mermaid or even a dinosaur, this book is sure to spark some creativity. Grab your craft kit and start creating; your kiddo’s next favorite costume is a page away.

Harry Potter Knitting Magic: The Official Harry Potter Knitting Pattern Book

by Tanis Gray

Get inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter. Knit quidditch socks, house scarves or even a fluffy white owl named Hedwig. On those rainy spring and summer days, get an early start on holiday gifts by channeling your inner Mrs. Weasley and knitting sweaters for the whole family.