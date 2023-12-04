Bookmarks - Pickerington Magazine

Book reviews submitted by Colleen Bauman, Executive Manager-Community Engagement at the Pickerington Public Library.

Dino-Hanukkah by Lisa Wheeler, illustrated by Barry Gott

Hanukkah is coming and the dinos are all busy getting ready. They make brisket and latkes and the dino-kids play with a dreidel, act out the Hanukkah story, open gifts and eagerly await their turn to light the menorah.

Otto the Ornament by Troy Cummings

Otto is an ornament. He’s glittery, he’s colorful and he’s full of Christmas pizzazz! Otto wants to be at the top of the tree, not in the middle with all the regular ornaments. Doesn’t he deserve to shine at the top?

Harry Potter: Official Christmas Cookbook by Elena Craig and Jody Revenson

Celebrate Christmas like Harry, Ron and Hermione with over 50 recipes inspired by holiday celebrations in the Harry Potter films! Filled with fan favorites like treacle tart and Yule Ball-inspired appetizers and punches, to classic British dishes such as Neville Longbottom’s Toad in a Hole and Bubble and Squeak.

The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac: The official magical companion to J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books by J. K. Rowling, illustrated by Peter Goes, Louise Lockhart, Weitong Mai, Olia Muza, Levi Pinfold, Pham Quang Phuc, and Tomislav Tomic

The perfect gift for Harry Potter fans of all ages! Whisk yourself away to Harry Potter’s wizarding world with this whiz-bang of an illustrated companion. Discover magical places, study wand lore, encounter fantastic beasts and find out about the witches and wizards who lived. From the Sorting Hat to the secrets of the Forbidden Forest, it’s all packed inside!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods by Rick Riordan

The original heroes from The Lightning Thief are reunited for their biggest challenge yet in book six: getting Percy to college with the gods standing in his way. After saving the world multiple times, Percy Jackson is hoping to have a normal senior year. Unfortunately, the gods aren’t quite done with him. Percy will have to fulfill three quests in order to get the necessary three letters of recommendation from Mount Olympus for college.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Collector’s Edition by Piggyback

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a vast world full of varied quests, challenging puzzles, ferocious monsters and unique sights to behold. Working closely with Nintendo, Piggyback has created the authoritative, all-encompassing guide that this game so richly deserves. They have explored all features and facets of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a single mission: to help the reader discover and enjoy every moment of this game.

How to Be a (Young) Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone

Aimed at readers 12 and up, and co-authored by award-winning children’s book author Nic Stone and anti-racist activist and author of How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi, How to be a (Young) Antiracist empowers teen readers to help create a more just society. Antiracism is a journey – and now young adults will have a map to carve their own path. Kendi and Stone have revised this work to provide anecdotes and data that speak directly to the experiences and concerns of younger readers, encouraging them to think critically and build a more equitable world in doing so.

Mind over Batter: 75 Recipes for Baking as Therapy by Jack Hazan

A self-care cookbook for using baking as therapy! You may not realize it, but many essential therapeutic techniques can be accessed right in your own kitchen. In Mind over Batter, licensed therapist and master baker Jack Hazan guides you through 75 simple, healing recipes that can help you tap into whatever you might be going through that day.