Bookmarks | October/November 2021

Trick or Treat in Ohio by Eric JamesEnjoy fun rhymes as this Halloween adventure weaves throughout the Buckeye State. See how many familiar cities and landmarks you find as you cruise along with our little alien visitor!

When Pumpkins Fly by Margaret LawrenceCelebrate Halloween in the remote fly-in only Canadian territory of Nunavut. It’s the last supply plane of the year; they are delivering pumpkins for the school children to carve for the first time! There are many spirits in this land. When it gets dark the Tunnaat come out; what are those mischievous spirits going to do with a pumpkin? Enjoy as the author artfully weaves modern Halloween fun with more traditional Inuit folklore.

Dino-Thanksgiving by Lisa WheelerYour favorite dinosaurs are back! Stuffing turkeys, cheering on their favorite Redscales or Snacker football teams, playing games, eating yummy food and celebrating Thanksgiving the dino-way!

You Can Stop Bullying: Stand By or Stand Up? by Connie Colwell MillerFrom the Making Good Choices series. Choose-your-own-ending books lead young readers down multiple paths to allow them to choose different endings with various outcomes.

Football Fraud by Jake MaddoxWhen DeSean Mitchell makes an embarrassing mistake while showboating in the end zone, he ends up costing his football team the game. In the final play, he’s tackled and lies on the field in defeat. A teammate assumes he is hurt, and rather than face the shame of his mistake, DeSean fakes an injury. How long will DeSean let the deception go on?

Pumpkin Spice Peril by Jenn McKinlayIt’s pumpkin spice season in the Cupcake Bakery Mysteries series! Life isn’t all sugar and spice for the Fairy Tale Cupcake Bakers when one of their favorite customers is found poisoned and the last thing she ate was one of their signature pumpkin spice cupcakes!

The Book on Pie by Erin Jeanne McDowellEverything you need to know about baking pies! Let’s talk doughs and crusts: All butter, brown butter, gluten-free, vegan, whole wheat, graham, roll out and press in, sweet and savory! Filled with every fruit imaginable, plus custard, cream, chiffon and more. Savory pies stuffed with chicken, mushrooms, roasted vegetables and gooey cheeses. This book will take the beginner through basic recipes and seasoned bakers up a notch to the next level.

Submitted by Colleen Bauman, Community Engagement Manager at the Pickerington Public Library