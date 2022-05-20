Pickerington Bookmarks | June/July 2022

Picture Books

A Friend for Yoga Bunny by Brian Russo

Bear is anxious about her upcoming birthday party and the big crowd that will be attending. Yoga Bunny hops in to help Bear with some simple breathing and stretching exercises. The best gift? A new friend who’s always there to help.

Baking Up a Storm by Jessica Parham

A child and mother follow a grandmother’s famous cupcake recipe, unleashing a magical storm of ingredients in this cleverly inclusive rhyming picture book.

Chapter Books

Honestly Elliott by Gillian McDunn

Struggling with ADHD, loneliness and connecting with his divorced father who would rather see him embrace sports than cooking, sixth-grader Elliott finds an unlikely friend in popular, perfect Maribel when the two are paired in a school-wide contest.

Measuring Up by Lily LaMotte

This graphic novel follows 12-year-old Cici who, having just moved to Seattle from Taiwan, enters a cooking competition to win the chance to see her grandmother again. The challenge?

She only knows how to cook Taiwanese food.

Teen Books

by Matthew Merril

Matthew Merril, a finalist on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, shares his kitchen skills to help anyone become the next baking superstar. From four-ingredient peanut butter cookies to perfecting cheesecake using a water bath, bakers at any level will learn to create their own amazing sweet treats.

Adult Books

Fat Girls Hiking: An Inclusive Guide to Getting Outdoors at Any Size or Ability by Summer Michaud-Skog

“Trails not scales” is the motto of the Fat Girls Hiking community. Where the all-inclusive, empowering call goes out to people of all body types, sizes and backgrounds interested in exploring nature. This book is brimming with practical advice on what to wear for comfort when hiking, shares trail reviews and best of all, includes truly inspiring personal stories from the Fat Girls Hiking members.

Save-It-Forward Suppers: A Simple Strategy to Save Time, Money, and Sanity by Cyndi Kane

Transform leftovers into new dishes and put a home-cooked dinner on the table every weeknight with 15 weekly menus. Each week is themed to allow readers to plan for whatever type of week the family cook may be expecting: No Time to Spare Week, for those busy times when everyone is going a different direction. Short Cut Week, for using a few prepackaged ingredients. This book is full of creative ideas!

Taste: My life Through Food by Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci grew up in an Italian American family that spent every night around the kitchen table. He’s shared the magic of those meals with us in The Tucci Cookbook and The Tucci Table, and now he takes us beyond the savory recipes and into the compelling stories behind them.​ Filled with anecdotes about growing up, shooting the foodie films Big Night and Julie & Julia, and creating meals with his wife, this book is heartfelt and delicious!

Nature Play Workshop for Families by Monica Wiedel-Lubinski and Karen Madigan

A seasonal guide for families to play outdoors. Each season is broken down into different activities, such as making your own bean pole, marigold flower dye or maple syrup. Perfect for families to unplug and learn about nature.

Submitted by Colleen Bauman, Community Engagement Manager at the Pickerington Public Library