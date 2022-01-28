Pickerington Bookmarks | February/March 2022

Picture

Taking Care of Me: Healthy Habits With Sesame Street by Mari Schuh

This simple book teaches children several healthy habits in a positive and colorful way. In addition to learning new words and phrases, your children will be itching to brush their teeth, eat healthy foods and get lots of exercise after seeing their favorite monster characters do the same!

Helping Hospital: A Community Helpers Book by Lindsay Ward

Adults and children alike will learn who works at a hospital and why their jobs matter in this detailed book that brings appreciation to life at the clinic. From the cardiologist to the cook, Help- ing Hospital leaves no one behind, pro- moting the importance of healthcare workers and their exceptional interest in your community’s well-being.

Chapter Books

The Sea in Winter by Christine Day

This charming novel tells the story of Maisie, a seventh grade girl who is feeling frustrated and hopeless over the recovery process of her ACL surgery. This book will grip your heart and encourage you to remember that pain is only tem- porary, and the most important things in life are always close by!

Living With Viola

by Rosena Fung

In this delightfully honest graphic novel, readers follow Livy through her trying struggle with mental health and anxiety disorder. Viola is Livy’s anxiety personified as she navigates through life at her new school. This wonderful story will encourage school-aged children ev- erywhere that help and support are avail- able and they are never alone in their struggles!

Teen/Young Adult

The Girls I’ve Been

by Tess Sharpe

A teenage con artist must keep herself, her ex and her current girlfriend safe dur- ing an unexpected bank robbery. Protagonist Nora is living with endometriosis and is the hero of her story even with a chronic illness. Soon to be a Netflix movie!

Kind of Sort of Fine

by Spencer Hall

Hayley is struggling after her high-achieving perfectionism caused a public breakdown. Meanwhile Lewis, tired of be- ing typecast as the funny fat friend, is ready to become the leading man. Together, they film a student documentary that breaks stereotypes among their classmates and helps them come to terms with their own insecurities.

Adults

Fitness for Everyone: 50 Exercises for Every Type of Body by Louise Green and

Yoga for Everyone: 50 Poses for Every Type of Body by Dianne Bondy

If you’re looking to start a new fitness routine or wanting to get into yoga, these two books are an excellent place to start! They show exercises and poses with modifications for every type of body

Outsmart Your Anxious Brain: 10 Simple Ways to Beat the Worry Trick

by David A. Carbonell, PhD

Anxiety has become a way of life in the past couple of years. It’s time to break the cycle! Check out this book, written by Dr. Carbonell, a clinical psychologist who spe- cializes in anxiety, of simple ways to manage anxiety.

Submitted by Colleen Bauman, Community Engagement Manager at the Pickerington Public Library