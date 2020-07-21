Bookmarks | Aug/Sept

Check the library websites for new updated hours.

Do I Have to Wear a Coat? A journey through the seasons

written and illustrated by Rachel Isadora

All four seasons are full of wonderful things that make them fun and special, and the children in this delightful book sharesome of the highlights (and some pretty nifty clothes)! Spring brings berries, baby animals, cool showers – and raincoats. Summer brings warm breezes, the best beach weather – and no more coats! In the fall, we play in the leaves and pumpkin patches – and wrap up in cozy sweaters. And winter brings ice skating and all kinds of snowy outdoor fun – but we need to bundle up in our heaviest coats! – publisher

Desert Girl, Monsoon Boy

written by Tara Dairman illustrated by Archana Sreenivasan

One girl. One boy. Their lives couldn’t be more different. While she turns her shoulder to sandstorms and blistering winds, he cuffs his pants when heavy rains begin to fall. As the weather becomes more severe, their families and animals must flee to safety – and their destination shows that they might be more alike than they seem. – publisher

Flash and Gleam – Light in our World

written by Sue Fliess illustrated by Khoa Le

The soft glow of a candle, the blink of a firefly, a burst of fireworks – light is everywhere in our world! Rhyming text andluminous illustrations follow four children as they experience many different forms of light. – publisher

Water Bears

by Kim Baker

Newt Gomez has a thing with bears. Last year he survived a bear attack. And this year, he finds an unusual bear statue that just might grant wishes. Newt’s best friend, Ethan, notices a wishbone on the statue and decides to make a wish. When it comes true, Newt thinks it’s a coincidence. Even as more people wish on the bear and their wishes come true, Newt is not convinced. But Newt has a wish too: while he loves his home on eccentric Murphy Island, he wants to go to middle school on the mainland, where his warm extended family lives. There, he’s not the only Latinx kid, he won’t have to drive the former taco truck – a gift from his parents – and he won’t have to perform in the talent show. Most importantly, on the mainland, he never has bad dreams about the attack. Newt is almost ready to make a secret wish when everything changes. – publisher

Bone Talk

by Candy Gourlay

It is 1899. Ten-year-old Samkad thinks he knows every- thing about the world. He knows that home is in the mountains. He knows who his friends and his enemies are. And he knows that he will grow up to become a warrior like his dad, with his own shield, spear and axe. His best friend is Little Luki and she too wants to become a warrior - though there’s little chance of that because she is just a girl. Then strangers arrive: a boy with many languages in his throat ... and weird-looking men called Americans who bring war and death. – publisher

Ways to Make Sunshine

by Renee Watson

From Newbery Honor and Coretta Scott King Author Award winner Renée Watson comes the first book in a young middle-grade series about Ryan Hart, a girl who is pure spirit, kindness and sunshine. Ryan Hart has a lot on her mind – school, self-image and especially family. Her dad finally has a new job, but money is tight. That means some changes, like selling their second car and moving into a new (old) house. But Ryan is a girl who knows how to make sunshine out of setbacks. As her brother says when he raps about her, she’s got the talent that matters most: it’s a talent that can’t be seen, she’s nice, not mean! – publisher

Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox

by Michael Buckley

From the New York Times bestselling author of the Sisters Grimm and NERDS comes a new action-packed middle-grade series with aliens, robots, and kids saving the world!

Finn Foley has a lunchbox, and when he opens it, weird things come out . . . like a seven-foot-tall robot and a strange, blinking device that glues itself to his chest. The lunchbox also opens wormholes – shortcuts through space – that take Finn to the farthest corners of the galaxy. Sounds awesome, right? Not so much. Rocketing through the cosmos attracts the attention of the Plague, a race of gigantic bugs. The thing on Finn’s chest belongs to them – it’s the most dangerous weapon in the universe – and they want it back. – publisher