Pickerington Bookmarks | August/September 2022

Left on Tenth

by Delia Ephron

On my personal reading list, the bestselling, beloved writer of romantic comedies such as You’ve Got Mail tells her own late-in-life love story, complete with a tragic second act and joyous resolution. Delia Ephron enchants as she seesaws us between tears and laughter, navigating the suicidal lows of enduring cutting-edge treatment and the giddy highs of a second chance at love. With Peter and her close girlfriends by her side – and with startling clarity, warmth and honesty about facing death – Ephron invites us to join her team of warriors and become believers ourselves.

Run, Rose, Run

by Dolly Parton and James Patterson

From two great storytellers comes a thriller about a young singer-songwriter, determined to do whatever it takes to survive. Every song tells a story, and she’s singing about the hard life behind her. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her – and destroy her.

Black Cake

by Charmaine Wilkerson

In present-day California, Eleanor Bennett’s death leaves behind a puzzling inheritance for her two children, Byron and Benny: a traditional Caribbean black cake, made from a family recipe with a long history, and a voice recording. In her message, Eleanor shares a tumultuous story about a headstrong young swimmer who escapes her island home under suspicion of murder. Can Byron and Benny reclaim their once-close relationship, piece together Eleanor’s true history and fulfill her final request to share the black cake when the time is right?

Start your own grandparent/grandchild book club! Read the same book and pick a regular time to discuss – whether that’s by phone, video chat or in person.

Great read-aloud book choices for ages 4-10:

How To Catch (Series)

by Adam Wallace

Who will you catch first? Filled with zany STEM traps, exciting adventures, hilarity and fun-filled chaos, these stories for kids are excellent choices for bedtime or read alouds. Just five-minute reads, the stories encourage reading, learning and imagination.

Classic chapter books that stand the test of time:

James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl (or any of his other books!)

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie

From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E.L. Konigsburg