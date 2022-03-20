Pickerington Bookmarks | April/May 2022

Change in hours for both locations:

Pickerington Public Library | pickeringtonlibrary.org

Pickerington Main: 201 Opportunity Way | 614-837-4104 |

Sycamore Plaza: 7861 Refugee Rd. | 614-837-4383

Sunday 1-5 p.m. | Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Save the Date:

May 21-Aug. 7

Mark your calendar for Summer Reading 2022: Violet’s Ocean Adventure!

Stop in May 21 to pick up a reading log and start reading!

Picture

Anzu the Great Kaiju by Benson Shum

“All great kaiju are born with a superpower to strike fear in the heart of their given city,” begins this colorful, fun story. Anzu’s talents lie in flowers, dancing and laughter – much to his family’s disappointment. What happens when Anzu is finally able to summon his superpower to wreak havoc and cause mayhem?

Croc o’Clock by Huw Lewis-Jones and Ben Sanders

Books that can be sung are great ways to keep little listeners involved. Read this one to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas” and follow a hungry crocodile who only eats junk food. Counting – and eating – has never been so much fun!

Chapter Books

How to Win a Slime War by Mae Respicio

Alex loves making slime! His dad would prefer him to spend his free time with sports. A new friend encourages him to sell gooey creations at school, but that puts him in conflict with a girl who is already the queen of slime. The only way out is a slime war, and it will be a sticky race to the finish to see who oozes out on top. Great for budding entrepreneurs!

When the World Turned Upside Down by K. Ibura

These last two years have been a challenge for all ages. This novel takes a look at four young friends who spend the stay-at-home days of the pandemic helping others in their apartment building. They learn what it means to belong to a community and find out that by looking past each other’s differences, they can help their neighbors through a tough time.

Teen/Young Adult

The Red Palace by June Hur

Fans of Korean dramas will enjoy this high-intrigue mystery. Hyeon has worked hard to achieve her station at the palace. Her success is threatened when a series of murders implicate her friend and mentor, and Hyeon takes the investigation into her own hands.

This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi

The bestselling author of the Shatter Me series is back with a new fantasy trilogy! Alizeh is the long-lost heir to the kingdom. Kamran is the crown prince currently in line for the throne. Forbidden romance and ominous prophecies threaten their futures and the fate of the realm.

Adults

Crafty Family Ideas by Kristin Gambaccini

This book has 55 projects, recipes and homemade fun activities for families. Make a sunflower wreath, cupcakes and dog treats. Perfect for when the kids are bored. It even includes craft projects for all seasons.

Nature Play Workshop for Families by Monica Wiedel-Lubinski and Karen Madigan

A seasonal guide for families to play outdoors. Each season is broken down into different activities, such as making your own bean pole, marigold flower dye or maple syrup. Perfect for families to unplug and learn about nature.

Submitted by Colleen Bauman, Community Engagement Manager at the Pickerington Public Library