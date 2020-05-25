Bookmarks | June/July 2020

Drive Up for Books and Summer Reading

Pickerington Public Library now provides curbside pickup as a new, safe and convenient service for our customers.

Summer Reading is just around the corner! Things will operate a little differently this year because of the pandemic. For the most recent updates, visit our website and our mobile app, Pickerington Public Library. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play today.

OverDrive, a digital distribution service for libraries, and its app Libby have no less than 1,344 books on food, health and fitness. Download one or more today!

Goodnight, Veggies

by Diana Murray

Every veggie in the community garden needs their shut eye! For fans of the Llama Llama series.

Mindful Day

by Deborah Hopkinson

A young girl and her family practice mindfulness during a busy Saturday.

Food: A Can-You- Find-It Book

by Sarah L. Schuette

Feed kids’ hunger for fun, challenging puzzles with this seek-and-find title dedicated to food. Search for pictures and words hidden in colorful photos of soups, doughnuts, eggs, pizza, sushi and more.

Mindy Kim and the Yummy Seaweed Business

by Lyla Lee

Mindy Kim wants to fit in at her new school, but her favorite lunch leads to scorn, then a thriving business and finally big trouble.

Grandma’s Gardens

by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

Grandma Dorothy shared her love of gardens with her daughter, Hillary, and her granddaughter, Chelsea. She taught them that gardens are magical places to learn, fun spaces for discovery, quiet spots to spend time with family, and beautiful areas to share stories and celebrate special occasions. But most of all, she taught them that in her gardens, her love grew and blossomed.

Chicken! 75+ Easy & Delicious Recipes

by Good Housekeeping

This isn’t your grandma’s chicken cookbook. With colorful pictures accompanying almost every recipe, your eyes and your palate will experience everything from crispy hot-honey chicken sliders to chicken with a walnut herb sauce over a cabbage-kohlrabi slaw.

The Dirty, Lazy, Keto Cookbook

by Stephanie Laska

Keep your keto simple with this cookbook packed with easy-to-follow, affordable and totally delicious recipes that can help you “bend the rules to lose the weight” like Laska.

Beekeeping for Beginners: How to Raise Our First Bee Colonies

by Amber Bradshaw

For anyone ready to develop their first hive, this guide is easy to follow with illustrations and instructions that include everything you will need to start, operate and maintain a colony of bees. If you have the patience, your reward is liquid gold.