Blessing Boxes are a pleasant surprise

Blessing Boxes, also known as little free pantries, are popping up in Pickerington and the surrounding area. These community pantries are weatherproof containers that hold donations of non-perishable foods, baby supplies and toiletry items. Contents of the boxes are free to anyone who needs a helping hand, and the community is encouraged to donate as often as possible. No questions are asked, and recipients may visit the boxes as often as required.

One is located in front of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 8630 Refugee Rd., another near Pickerington Kindercare, 1545 Cross Creeks Blvd., and yet another situated in the 7000 block of Basil Western Road NW, Canal Winchester, just east of Pickerington Animal Hospital.

Gretchen Davis is the organizer of the Columbus Blessing Boxes Project. After moving to Pickerington from West Virginia, she started the local project, inspired by the Low Country Blessing Boxes Project of South Carolina. Property owners host and maintain the boxes. Every effort is made to respect those who visit the boxes and ensure that no stigma is attached to receiving the items.

“Food insecurity affects many more people in the Pickerington community than you might think,” says Davis. “One in six children in the United States lives in a food-insecure household, where family members cannot be certain of the availability of enough nutritionally adequate foods. I wanted my children to be aware of this, and involved with me in an opportunity to give back and help others.”

Father Paul Williams, of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, indicates the church began its Blessing Box project, the first in Pickerington, in summer 2017. Parishioner Brenda Cessna brought the idea to him, and another parishioner, John Redhorn, built the sturdy box affixed to a tree in front of the church.

Accessibility is key to the success of projects like these and an effort is made to situate the free pantries so that individuals can drive through and drop off or pick up items in a quick and easy fashion.

“We recently installed a motion-activated light above the Blessing Box so that people can see what they are getting if they stop by after dark,” Williams says. “We want them to be able to get what they need quickly.”

Popular items stocked in the boxes include peanut butter and crackers, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, and canned or packaged meals. Items that are easy to prepare and don’t require extra ingredients are the most popular. The Blessing Box at Kindercare is also stocked with diapers.

Visits to the Blessing Boxes vary in frequency. Sometimes the items will disappear quickly, other times they may sit for several days.

“People’s circumstances change,” Williams says. “They may have an unexpected expense and just need a little help for a week or two.”

This is commonly referred to as gap food.

“A few extras that fill the gap between the end of the money and the next paycheck,” Williams says. “People also leave prayer requests in the box, and we honor those requests.”

Donations are always welcome at all Blessing Box locations, and all three are open for use 24 hours a day.

Brenda Layman is a contributing writer.