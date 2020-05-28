A Different Kind of Mask

After graduating from Pickerington High School North in 2016, Jake Elston really found his wings at Bowling Green State University. This past year, he was chosen to be Freddie the Falcon, the BGSU mascot.

Every year at BGSU, two students are selected in a competitive process for the role of each mascot, Freddie and Frieda Falcon. The duo attends every sporting event, tons of fundraisers, and even walks around campus on game days to hype everyone up.

“Being in suit, you really see how many people care about BGSU,” he says. “It warmed my heart that so many people would get the brightest smiles when they saw us or high-fived us.”

Elston says one of the most rewarding experiences as Freddie was participating in the annual Holidays with the Falcons, a winter break event for BGSU athletes to give presents and spend time with kids from a nearby community in need. Freddie and Frieda are big hits with the kids.

“It was great going to the event and seeing how the kids were surprised and excited to see us,” he says. “Their days were made because we showed up.”

Part of being a school mascot is keeping the identity a secret.

“The secrecy allows people to see the mascots as just the mascots,” he says. “It’s just Freddie and Frieda.”

Elston managed to hide his identity from friends and even his roommate, though that was the hardest part. It was tough to keep it under wraps, especially when dance moves or mannerisms came close to giving it away.

“It was more than being the mascot.” -Jake Elston.

Despite keeping it a secret from his friends, Elston had a whole community of Freddie and Frieda alumni to back him up, as well as the other three students wearing the suits alongside him. He now considers them some of his closest friends.

“It was more than being the mascot,” he says. “It was like a whole family to me.”

Elston also found a sense of family when he attended PHSN. While there, he participated in volleyball which gave him skills he used as a mascot. His then-teammates and coach encouraged his goofiness and it became tradition for Elston to perform a pregame dance to hype up his team before games.

Even now, Elston and his teammates keep in touch. He says they were some of his biggest cheerleaders after revealing his identity as Freddie.

“It never would have happened if it wasn’t for those people in high school that provided the support for me to be myself,” he says. “BG is a second home to me, but Pickerington will always be my first.”

Mascot Q&A

Pickerington Magazine: What inspired you to apply to be the mascot?

Jake Elston: I loved BGSU from the moment I stepped on campus and just knew I wanted to make an impact.

PM: Who’s your favorite mascot?

JE: Brutus is my guy!

PM: If you could be another mascot, who would you be?

JE: I would be the Oregon Duck for how funny he is and how much he can be himself. Whenever I saw him on TV, he was always doing the most stupid and hilarious things. And he’s got a cool social media presence.

PM: What’s been the most exciting Freddy experience?

JE: I got to do the Notre Dame football game. BG has never played at Notre Dame like that, so walking into the stadium, thinking this place is huge and that I’ve seen it on TV so many times was unforgettable. Just being able to be the first Freddy to ever be there and make history, and seeing the people in the packed stadium, the crowd of BG people, knowing I got to represent them – I had goosebumps the entire time.

PM: What is your dream job?

JE: Working on sports documentaries like ESPN 30 for 30’s. It’s a really cool way to tell someone’s story. I would love to cover people’s stories and really discover who they are as a person besides their sports life.

