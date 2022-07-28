2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases new houses across central Ohio

Behind the Scenes of the 2016 Parade of Homes

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association has brought homebuyers and builders together through its Parade of Homes. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade showcases more than 50 new builds each year.

In previous years, the builds have been centered on one street in a single community. However, in 2021, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes throughout the greater Columbus area. Now, each edition of the Parade includes homes in four quadrants of central Ohio: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. Within the quadrants, homes are spread across multiple communities as well.

The Parade includes three categories highlighting different aspects of homebuilding considerations: new builds, featured communities and dream homes. The new builds showcase state-of-the-art homes across a range of price points, the featured communities help to imagine a life within the comforts of that community and the dream homes spark the imagination of all that a home can be. Additionally, featured homes have a range of prices, sizes and styles that a potential buyer might consider.

Pickerington residents have easy access to homes in the Parade’s southeast quadrant. One build by Trinity Homes showcases a home located in the Reserve at Pickerington Ponds, just southeast of Pickerington Ponds Metro Park. The home features four bedrooms, a three-car garage and, uniquely, second-floor laundry.

To get specifics on the homes featured, visit www.biaparade.com.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Pickerington Magazine, partnered with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

The BIA Parade of Homes begins Sept. 15 and runs Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 2. Map out your day, explore the area and build your dream home!

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.