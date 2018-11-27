2018 Wintry Wishlist

Fantastic Furnishings

Resale Furniture in Olde Pickerington Village specializes in high-quality, name-brand furniture, most of it pre-owned. The dog lover in the family will cherish the collection of dog figurines in their stocking. $50-$150. www.facebook.com/resalefurniture

Buckeye Gold Coin & Jewelry

For the precious metal-lover in the family, Buckeye Gold Coin & Jewelry offers a selection of precious metal jewelry at affordable prices. Avoid the big chain stores with the big prices and find that perfect piece to go with your significant other’s favorite outfit. $70 and up. www.buckeyegoldcompany.com

A Feather in Your Cap

Open for one long weekend per month and offering new, vintage and handmade home goods and clothing, Feather Your Nest is for the loved one who appreciates locally made products. Or, you can make your own! In the Stepstool Workshop, learn all about how to paint, glaze and distressing techniques. $85. fyn.bigcartel.com

It's a Doggy Dog Holiday

Don’t forget the four-legged loved one in the family this holiday season. For those who want to show love to the furry family members, Karen’s Doggie Day Spa only uses the highest-quality shampoos, crème rinses and colognes. Prices vary. www.karensdoggiedayspa.com

Holiday Handmades

Allow loved ones to express their state, hometown or college town spirit with locally handmade wood decorations from Ohio Made. Find that perfect office decoration and support local artists and craftsmen at the same time! $16-$32. www.ohiomade.com

Goin’ West

Though all items are unique, 27 West & Co. always has myriad holiday merchandise for the holiday season. Prices vary. www.27westandco.com

Tied Up In Knots

Don’t forget to stuff loved ones’ stockings with delicious treats this year. With flavors including ChipotleQue and Peppermint Coco Twist, Pretzels with a Twist has the snacker in the family covered. $4-$5 per 6 oz. www.pwat.myshopify.com

For the Outlaw

If you have a motorcycle enthusiast on your list, you likely already know they’re a different breed. Help them keep their hog in tip-top shape with a winter tune-up. Bandit Choppers offers a variety of repair and fabrication services. Prices vary. www.banditchoppers.net

Stressed Santa

From facials and manicures to hot-stone massages and chemical peels, Monroe’s Salon and Spa has a wealth of treatments for those who are stressed out by the holidays. Gift cards are available in all denominations. Prices vary. www.monroesbeautyspa.com

Holiday Spirit

One of the newer businesses to open in Olde Pickerington Village is Myers Custom Design, which specializes in custom apparel – particularly of the Pickerington-centric variety. Get in the holiday, or community, spirit with local school gear. Prices vary. www.myerscustomdesign.com

Rock Art

Scrap granite is reborn as split stones, pavers, cheese trays, mirrors, jewelry and more at Reclaimed Granite of Columbus. These wine stoppers are unique and, like all products, 100 percent reclaimed granite. $10 or two for $18. www.reclaimedgranitecolumbus.com

Running in Style

Did you know that your eyes can be sunburnt? Columbus Running Company has them covered with its line of stylish eyewear because a runner’s feet aren’t the only thing that requires protection. $25 and up. www.columbusrunning.com

Holiday Basket(case)

These festive baskets from Aunt Deanna’s Basket of Goodies are each filled with holidays tasties that are perfect for the loved one with a sweet tooth. Baskets also come with a wooden ornament and wrapped with a festive bow. $10. www.adgiftbaskets-centerpieces.com

Achy Breaky Holiday

Although the holidays are what everyone looks forward to, it can be a stressful time. Body Ache Escape Massage Center knows how to melt the stress away with its list of alternative treatment options including hot stone, sports and fertility massages, as well as lymphatic drainage therapy. $75-$130. www.bodyacheescape.com