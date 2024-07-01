Young environmentalists inspire New Albany community

In the heart of New Albany, two young students – Noelle Griffith and Noelle Foreman – are on a mission to prove that going green is easier than you think. Armed with big personalities, a clear passion for the environment, and a determination to make a real difference, this dynamic duo is proving that one person’s trash is another person’s composting treasure.

Last year, Griffith and Foreman became two of the first recipients of the City of New Albany’s Student Leaders in Sustainability grant, awarded by the City’s Sustainability Advisory Board (SAB).

“We were choosing between recycling and composting, and we were thinking we could reach more people with composting,” Griffith says. “I don’t think we could have done it as much without (the SAB grant). We couldn’t have bought the buckets or the lids... It would have been a lot harder without their help.”

In a little less than a year, their impact has been nothing short of incredible. The two teenage girl scouts have increased the City’s composting efforts by more than 23 percent, adding 70 new signups. At home, they practice what they preach, and it’s shown significant reductions in their own household waste.

“We’ve halved our trash just from composting,” Griffith says.

At the recommendation of the SAB, New Albany City Council implemented a food composting program in April 2022. To date, the City’s program has collected over 100,000 pounds of food waste that otherwise would be taking up space in the landfill.

“New Albany makes it really easy. Like two steps. Compost, then take it to a drop-off location. I’m lazy and even I can do it! Anyone can do it!” Foreman says.

By diverting organic waste from landfills, they are not only minimizing environmental impact but also extending the lifespan of these waste disposal sites.

“Trash places have a lifetime just like humans do. They die eventually. So, when we compost, we increase the life of the trash places,” Foreman says.

And that is more important than you might think.

“SWACO states that for each Franklin County resident, five pounds of food waste is landfilled every week. Composting is one way the New Albany community can help,” says Adrienne Joly, the City of New Albany’s Director of Administrative Services. “I think the thing that surprised me most was just how much is compostable. New Albany’s program accepts all food waste, including eggs, dairy, meat and bones. Coffee filters, tea bags and non-coated paper and products can be composted too.”

But where does all that compost go? The two Noelle’s say the compost generated from the City’s efforts is directed to local farmers, enriching soil quality and supporting agricultural sustainability, ultimately benefiting the broader community.

Are you ready to begin your own composting journey or are you still feeling a bit hesitant? Griffith and Foreman have some pointers for successful composting.

“Make sure you know what is and what is not compostable (just google it!),” they say. “If it stinks, put baking soda in the bottom of your composting bin – it will limit the stink – and always make sure to keep your lid on. We keep a bowl near our sink to add items in throughout the day, and then we just dump the bowl every night.”

So, what’s next for these composting queens?

“(We hope to) keep trying to influence, make a change (and) have a lasting impact,” Foreman says. “We’re not trying for this to be a one-week thing. So, more composting!”

Their commitment to the cause is evident, as is their enthusiasm to effect meaningful change within the community.

In a world where every plastic bottle and disposable fork seems destined for a landfill, Griffith and Foreman are leading the charge towards a greener, cleaner future. Their message is clear: Anyone can make a difference, one compost bin at a time.

So grab your green thumb, roll up your sleeves and consider joining their compost revolution. The planet – and your trash can – will thank you.

Katie Allen is a Communications and Marketing Specialist for the City of New Albany.