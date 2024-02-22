Why New Albany is hooked on America’s fastest-growing sport

Pickleball has taken the sports scene by storm and is continuing to make waves across communities and fitness circles alike.

Combining the physicality of tennis, the strategic nuances of badminton and the fast-paced intensity of table tennis, pickleball offers a unique and inclusive experience suitable for people of all ages and skill level.

“It brings a lot of people together,” says Mitch Mink, a certified pickleball instructor. “A grandmother can still play with her kids and be competitive. There are not many sports that the whole family can play.”

New Albany is now home to the largest outdoor pickleball facility in central Ohio, featuring 16 tournament-ready courts divided by skill level. Mink and New Albany Councilmember Matt Shull were heavily involved in the design of the complex, which opened last July, at 7300 Walnut St. near Bevelhymer Park and recently won a second-place award at the annual Ohio Parks & Recreation Association Awards of Excellence dinner.

City Councilmember Matt Shull

“Given the location, the facility, and the design, I believe this is truly a unique place for our community to play pickleball,” says Councilmember Shull, a passionate pickleball enthusiast.

Originating in the mid-1960’s, pickleball has an intriguing history. According to several sites, including USAPickleball.org, it was former US Congressman Joel Pritchard and his friends who devised the game to entertain their families during a lazy summer afternoon. It’s rumored that the name “pickleball” came from the Pritchard’s family dog, aptly called “Pickles,” who chased down stray balls.

So how does it work? The game is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, similar to a wiffle ball. The court is smaller than a tennis court, making it easier for players to cover ground. But what makes pickleball so appealing is its accessibility. Regardless of whether you’re an experienced athlete or a total newcomer to sports, pickleball offers something for just about everyone. The rules are straightforward, and the learning curve is gentle, allowing players to quickly grasp the fundamentals and enjoy the game.

New Albany resident Kerstin Friedman has played tennis for nearly four decades but is newer to the pickleball scene.

“I was a tennis player for years and a lot of my friends started playing this game called pickleball,” Friedman says. “I thought it was for the older generation. I didn’t think it would be a lot of exercise, so I didn’t get on the pickleball court for a while. Then, when I actually tried it, from that very first game I was completely hooked.”

For fellow resident, Shawna Roteff, it was a similar introduction but maybe a little more intimidating as she didn’t have a history of being on the courts.

“A few friends asked if they could teach my husband and me to play,” Roteff says. “Racket sports come natural to him, but I had never played, and I thought it would be fun to do as a couple. Something different for us to do for date night.”

Photos courtesy of City of New Albany pickleball

And it seems everyone is doing it. In fact, pickleball was announced as America’s fastest-growing sport for the third year in a row by the 2023 Sports and Fitness Industry Association’s Topline Participation Report. To put that into perspective, a staggering 36.5 million people played pickleball at least once in the U.S. last year, representing 14% of the adult population.

Pickleball offers a variety of health advantages.

“For me, it’s cardiovascular,” Mink says. “You play a point that might last 10 minutes or 30 seconds, and that’s the beauty of the sport. I think the numbers are, you might take 4.2 shots in tennis to reach point, but in pickleball it’s 9.5 shots. It’s almost like you’re in an interval class.”

It’s the fast-paced nature of pickleball that encourages quick movements, reflexes and strategic thinking. It also contributes to improved hand-eye coordination, mental acuity and greater stamina. Plus, its low-impact nature makes it an excellent option for individuals of all ages, especially older adults seeking to stay active without putting excessive strain on their bodies.

“I play with people in their 20s through their 60s and 70s, and it amazes me…This past summer we even took my 74-year-old mom out to Bevelhymer to play,” Roteff says.

Are you ready to play? New Albany is gearing up to elevate the experience this year, offering programming such as a free introduction to the sport in addition to affordable camps and clinics.

“My advice is to get out there and try it. You won’t regret it. Absolutely anyone can play at any level,” Friedman says. “That’s what makes it so fun.”

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.