Which team will take home the Corporate Chamber Cup?

A brand-new initiative engaging workplaces and their associates brings a fresh twist to the 20th anniversary of the New Albany Walking Classic® on Sept. 15. Healthy New Albany and the New Albany Chamber of Commerce have united to present the Corporate Chamber Cup to the corporate teams who register the greatest number of race participants in each of these four categories:

1-9 employees

10-49 employees

50-249 employees

250+ employees

Each winning team will receive the Corporate Chamber Cup trophy to display at their company headquarters and recognition on The New Albany Walking Classic® website.

Cherie Nelson, executive director of the chamber, was very receptive to the idea of a partnership with Healthy New Albany.

Understanding the needs of businesses in the area and their desire to create more wellness-based offerings for their employees, Nelson says it seemed natural for these two organizations to collaborate and provide a unique wellness and team-building opportunity as a part of this year’s event.

“Businesses recognize the value of workplace wellness programs because not only do they increase employee satisfaction and productivity, but they have long-term implications for employee recruiting and retention,” Nelson says. “The Chamber’s mission is to promote and support a healthy business climate where businesses can prosper. Partnering with Healthy New Albany on this initiative is a good business decision.”

First Financial Bank was quick to create a Worksite Wellness Champions team after learning about the Corporate Chamber Cup initiative. Erica Green Portnoy, a private banker with First Financial Bank and a New Albany resident, was happy to hear about the opportunity.

“Healthy New Albany is such a great organization supporting health and wellness in New Albany,” Portnoy says. “At First Financial Bank, we wanted our employees to have the opportunity to experience and participate in a fitness-oriented event that would allow for team building within our organization. Who doesn’t love a little healthy competition with the opportunity to win the Corporate Chamber Cup?”

Team participants are not limited to employees. Companies are encouraged to invite their family and friends to walk alongside them in this special community event.

In addition to providing an experience that will enhance employee camaraderie, other team benefits include a company’s logo on the Walk website, a locked in registration rate with no processing fees, a long-sleeve fleece hoodie, race medal, custom bib and access to the post-race celebration with food and drink options.

The Worksite Wellness Champions initiative is an extension of Healthy New Albany’s larger mission of growing workplace wellness opportunities through its Wellness Works program. By offering curated events, including cooking classes, lunch and learns, movement practices, nature experiences and more for businesses of all sizes in the community, Wellness Works has helped some businesses reduce staff turnover and increase wellbeing in the workplace.

Denise Dahl is the Corporate Partnership Coordinator at Healthy New Albany.